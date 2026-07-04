Stanley Simmons, featuring the sons of Kiss stars Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, have released "Don't Leave Me Here Like That," the fifth single off their upcoming debut album, Dancing While the World Is Ending.

“Don’t Leave Me Here Like That” finds Evan Stanley and Nick Simmons dabbling in a bouncy, '80s-inspired pop-rock sound, with their signature vocal harmonies and a tasty slide guitar solo on display. The track follows the singles “Body Down,” “Dancing While the World Is Ending,” “Temporary Love” and “Cellophane.”

The duo will release their debut LP on Aug. 28. You can watch the "Don't Leave Me Here Like That" video below.

READ MORE: Watch Stanley Simmons Make Their Live Debut

Watch Stanley Simmons' 'Don't Leave Me Here Like That' Video

The Moment Stanley Simmons Realized They Had Something Special

Stanley Simmons have covered plenty of sonic ground with their first five singles, from garage rock and psychedelia to acoustic folk. They hadn’t planned to make music together seriously until their cover of Simon & Garfunkel’s “The Sound of Silence” went viral in 2025.

“I think both of us had that moment of going, ‘Wait, there’s definitely something special here with the vocal blend,'” Stanley told New Noise in April. “Our speaking voices are so different, so I don’t think either of us had particularly high or crazy expectations of just how well our voices might blend. But I think because they’re so different, that just kind of worked.”

Simmons added: “I think Evan and I both said early on, ‘Hey, is it just me, or is this one of my favorite things I’ve ever been involved with?’ And he was like, ‘Yes, I actually feel the same. This is one of my favorite projects I've ever been part of.'

“Again, it wasn’t this attempt to make something great," Simmons continued. "It was an attempt to have some fun and do something creative. And I think ironically, that’s kind of the secret to making something really good, is not being too precious and just trying to chase the actual human joy of creating something.”

Stanley Simmons will promote their debut album with a U.S. tour commencing on Sept. 14 and ending on Nov. 3.

Stanley Simmons, 'Dancing While the World is Ending' Track Listing

1. "Body Down"

2. "Dancing While the World Is Ending"

3. "Starve the Beast"

4. "Running Just a Little Too Long"

5. "Cellophane"

6. "Cold"

7. "Lilith"

8. "Dystopia Boogie"

9. "Temporary Love"

10. "Real Life"

11. "Love Real Slow"

12. "Sing Myself to Sleep"