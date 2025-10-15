The list of November 2025 new music is capped by multiple Beatles-related projects, new releases from Aerosmith and Cheap Trick, and the return of Record Store Day Black Friday.

The Beatles' Anthology gets a multi-format reissue with an expanded documentary series, book and music compilation. The original set of three double albums will now be accompanied by Anthology 4, a new disc of previously unreleased material. RSD Black Friday features exclusives from Led Zeppelin, Fleetwood Mac, Alice Cooper and Van Halen, among many, many others.

Cheap Trick's 21st album, the cheekily titled All Washed Up, is their first since 2021's In Another World. The LP arrives amid a busy touring schedule that includes a pair of farewell shows in Japan. Aerosmith's first new music in more than a decade is five-song EP collaboration with punk star Yungblud, recorded after they shared the stage at the MTV VMAs tribute to the late Ozzy Osbourne.

Which Box Sets Arrive in November?

November also brings the first anthology devoted exclusively to Paul McCartney's post-Beatles band Wings. Eric Clapton's expanded upcoming reissue of Journeyman includes four new recently discovered songs. The Rolling Stones's expanded multi-disc reissue of Black and Blue features previously unreleased studio sessions with Jeff Beck, Harvey Mandel and Billy Preston.

An expanded four-disc reissue of of the Jimi Hendrix Experience's second album, 1967's Axis: Bold as Love, is bolstered by outtakes, alternate takes, demos and live tracks from the era. The box set edition of Motley Crue's Theatre of Pain includes a previously released live album from their 1985 tour.

Nov. 7

Big Country, Why the Long Face (expanded 4CD box)

The Blasters, American Music; Non Fiction (vinyl and digital reissues)

Brian Wilson, Live at the Roxy Theatre (25th anniversary 3LP or 2CD reissues)

The Cranberries, MTV Unplugged (vinyl and digital reissues)

Dwight Twilley Band, Live on Fire at the Agora 1976

Fabulous Thunderbirds, The Jimmie Vaughan Years: Complete Studio Recordings 1978-1989 (4CD box set)

Hawkwind, PXR 5 (remastered and expanded CD reissue)

Husker Du, 1985: The Miracle Year (2CD or 4LP set)

Jimi Hendrix, Axis: Bold as Love (expanded 4CD/Blu-ray reissue)

Mavis Staples, Sad and Beautiful World (with Bonnie Raitt, Buddy Guy, Jeff Tweedy, Derek Trucks, others)

Mick Ronson [David Bowie], Slaughter on 10th Avenue (expanded CD reissue)

Paul McCartney, Wings (2CD, 3LP, Blu-ray releases)

Slash, Live at the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival (2CD/Blu-ray Digipak or 3LP)

Suzi Quatro, A's, B's & Rarities (CD or red vinyl LP)

Various Artists, Revolution: Underground Sounds of 1968 (3CD clamshell box with Genesis, Deep Purple, Jethro Tull, Traffic, the Move, Jeff Beck, others)

Nov. 14

Blackberry Smoke, Rattle, Ramble & Roll: The Best of Blackberry Smoke — Volume One (2CD or 3LP set)

Black Crowes, Amorica (1CD, 2CD, 2LP, and 3CD or 5LP deluxe reissue)

Cheap Trick, All Washed Up

Drive-By Truckers, The Definitive Decoration Day (3CD or 4LP reissue)

The Fall, 50,000 Fall Fans Can't be Wrong (2LP reissue)

Green Day, Warning (green or orange vinyl, and expanded 5CD or 4LP deluxe edition reissues)

Ian Dury, Too Nutty to Be Naughty: Studio Recordings 1977-2002 (9CD box)

Jonny Greenwood [Radiohead], One Battle After Another (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Motley Crue, Theatre of Pain (expanded 40th anniversary 4LP deluxe box set, CD and LP editions)

Nicolette Larson, Look in My Direction: The Warner Bros. Recordings (4CD box)

Rolling Stones, Black and Blue (expanded 5LP or 4CD box set)

Scorpions, Coming Home Live (2CD or 2LP set with Alice Cooper, Judas Priest, others)

Split Enz [Crowded House], ENZyclopedia: Volumes One and Two (5CD or 3LP box)

Steve Morse Band [Deep Purple], Triangulation (with John Petrucci and Eric Johnson)

Tears for Fears, Songs from the Big Chair (expanded 2LP transparent red or clear vinyl, deluxe 3CD set, and limited-edition 1LP picture disc reissues)

Various artists, No Life 'Til Leather: A Tribute to Metallica's Kill 'Em All (with members of Motorhead, Saxon, Testament, Diamond Head, others)

Nov. 21

Aerosmith and Yungblud, One More Time (five-song EP)

The Beatles, Anthology 2025 (expanded 8CD or 12LP box set reissues); Anthology 4 (2CD or 3LP release)

Creed, The Best of Creed

Def Leppard, Diamond Star Heroes Live From Sheffield (2CD/Blu-ray, 4K UHD with One Night Only Live at the Leadmill, 2CD and 2LP red, white and black splatter vinyl releases)

Eric Clapton: Journeyman: Deluxe Edition

George Martin [Beatles/America/Cheap Trick], The Velvet Revolution: Sound Productions and Impressionist Influences (3CD set)

Guns N' Roses, Live Era '87-'93 (expanded back and multi-color vinyl reissues)

Jonathan Richman [Modern Lovers], Only Frozen Sky Anyway

Prince and the Revolution, Around the World in a Day (expanded 2CD or 3LP reissue)

The Replacements, Let It Be (Deluxe Edition) (3CD, 4LP and digital reissues)

Smashing Pumpkins, Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness (expanded 4CD anniversary reissue)

Status Quo, Driving to Glory (limited edition blue vinyl reissue)

Stryper, The Greatest Gift of All

Nov. 28

The Darkness, One Way Ticket to Hell … And Back (expanded 4CD Anniversary reissue)

Dream Theater, Quarantieme: Live a Paris

Nektar, A Tab in the Ocean (expanded 5CD reissue)

The Pogues, Rum Sodomy and the Lash (expanded 40th anniversary 2LP reissue)

Rewiring Genesis, A Tribute to the Lamb Lies Down on Broadway (updated and remastered 2CD or 2LP reissue with Steve Hackett, Nick D'Virgilio, others)

Spirit, Sea Dream (remastered and expanded 4CD reissue)

Tangerine Dream, Rubycon (5CD 50th anniversary box set reissue)

Uriah Heep, The Shadow and the Wind: 1973-1974 (5CD box)

Various artists, With a Little Help From My Friends: Covers of the Beatles 1967-1970 (3CD box with Journey, Harry Nilsson, Billy Preston, Richie Havens, others)

Yes, Fly From Here: Return Trip (expanded 1CD, 2LP or deluxe edition Blu-ray reissue with new Atmos mix)

RECORD STORE DAY

(Black Friday Edition)

RSD Exclusive

A-Ha, "Take on Me" (40th anniversary red vinyl EP)

Alice Cooper, Welcome to My Nightmare Live From the Forum 6/17/75 (2LP)

The B-52s, Wild Planet (picture disc LP)

Billy Idol, 77 (12" picture disc)

Billy Joel, Live From Long Island (3LP)

Bob Dylan, "Masters of War (1962)" (7" vinyl); The Original Freewheelin' Bob Dylan (LP)

Creed, Live in San Antonio 11/14/1999 (2LP)

Devo, Merry Something to You (12" picture disc)

The Doors, Live in Copenhagen 1968 (2LP)

Elton John and Brandi Carlile, Who Believes In Angels? Live at the London Palladium (2LP)

The English Beat, The Beat at the BBC (2LP)

Eric Burdon and War, The Very Best of Eric Burdon and War (2LP)

The Flaming Lips, Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots: Live at the Zoo Amphitheatre, Oklahoma City, August 30, 2024 (2LP)

Fleetwood Mac, Fleetwood Mac: Live 1975 (2LP)

George Harrison, Living in the Material World (Zoetrope edition)

Ghost, Skeleta (picture disc LP)

Grateful Dead, The Warfield, San Francisco, CA Oct 4 & 6, 1980 (2LP and 2CD); On the Back Porch Vol. 2 (LP)

INXS, Live From Royal Albert Hall, London, 1986 (LP)

Jonathan Richman, You Must Ask the Heart (30th anniversary LP edition)

Joni Mitchell, Rolling Thunder Revue (LP)

Jorma Kaukonen, Wabash Avenue (CD and 2LP)

Led Zeppelin, "Trampled Under Foot" (7" vinyl)

Love, The Complete Elektra Albums (5LP)

Matchbox Twenty, Mad Season: Live 2001 (2LP)

Motley Crue, "Home Sweet Home" (12" picture disc)

Motorhead, Live at Brixton '87 (LP)

Nico, Live in Reims Cathedral 1974 (LP)

Phil Collins, 12"ers (vinyl)

Prince and The Revolution, Around the World in a Day (7" box set)

Ramones, Live at CBGB 1977 (LP)

Randy Newman, Trouble in Paradise: Demos (LP)

Ratt, Invasion of Your Privacy (40th anniversary picture disc EP)

Scott Weiland, "If I Could Fly/Barbarella (Live)" (7" vinyl)

Seals and Crofts, Greatest Hits (LP)

Spinal Tap, The End Continues (LP)

Sugar, Copper Blue: The Singles Collection (4x12" vinyl)

Talking Heads, Tentative Decisions: Demos and Live (white vinyl)

Tangerine Dream, Live at Place des Arts, Montreal - April 10, 1977 (3LP)

Todd Rundgren, A Capella (LP)

Van Halen, Live at Wembley 1995 (LP)

Various artists, Metal Machine Music: Power to Consume Vol. 1 (2LP)

Various artists, Punk Goes Acoustic (LP)

Various artists, Rock the Plaza: Concert to Save the Historic Plaza Theatre in Palm Springs (LP)

Warren Zevon, Epilogue: Live at the Edmonton Folk Music Festival (2LP)

Ween, Shinola, Vol. 1 (LP)

RSD First

America, Hearts (50th anniversary LP)

The Band, Jericho (2LP)

Linda Ronstadt, The Early Years (2LP)

Montrose, Live 1973: KSAN Radio Session (LP)

Ringo Starr, Choose Love (20th anniversary LP edition)

Robbie Robertson, Filmworks: Insomnia (LP)

Rolling Stones, Their Satanic Majesties Request (Zoetrope edition)

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, The Live Anthology: From the Vaults Vol. 1 (2LP)

Various artists, What's This World Coming To: Garage Rock From the Sun Records Vault (Zoetrope edition)

Limited Run / Regional Focus

The Dead Milkmen, Big Lizard in My Backyard (40th anniversary 2LP)

Eric Carr [Kiss], Rockology: The Liquid Vinyl Numbered Edition; Unfinished Business: The Liquid Vinyl Numbered Edition (LPs)

Larry Mullins and Mike Watt, We Will Fall (LP)

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Live Anthology album art T-shirt

December and Beyond

The Waterboys, The Waterboys Present: Rips From the Cutting Room Floor

Sting, The Last Ship (Expanded Edition) (2CD or 2LP reissue)

Iron Maiden, Live After Death (2LP color vinyl reissue)

Jimi Jamison [Survivor], 1998 Live Hits

Pink Floyd, Wish You Were Here 50 (2CD, 3LP, Blu-ray, digital and 2CD/4LP clear vinyl/Blu-Ray deluxe box set with Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975)

Alter Bridge [Myles Kennedy, Mark Tremonti], Alter Bridge

Megadeth, Megadeth

Buzzcocks, Attitude Adjustment

Joe Bonamassa, B.B. King’s Blues Summit 100 (2CD or 3LP set with Slash, Derek Trucks, Buddy Guy, Dion, Michael McDonald, others)

Cream, Royal Albert Hall London May 2-3-5-6, 2005 (2CD or 3LP vinyl reissue)

