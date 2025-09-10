The Black Crowes have announced a super deluxe box set of their third album, 1994's Amorica, featuring a slew of previously unreleased live recordings and a long-lost studio album that's been sitting in the vaults for decades.

Chris and Rich Robinson and producer George Drakoulias oversaw the Amorica reissue, which is available to preorder now on the band's website in a variety of formats and will ship on Nov. 14.

You can see the Amorica super deluxe five-LP track listing below.

What's in the Black Crowes' 'Amorica' Deluxe Box Set?

The five-LP Amorica collection includes a newly remastered version of the album from the original tapes and three bonus tracks. It also includes Tallest, the long-lost Tall album whose sessions spawned Amorica.

Additionally, the Amorica box set includes the Marie Laveau Sessions, seven unheard recordings from 1992 in New Orleans, and Live at AIR Studios, comprising four previously unreleased live tracks from 1994.

Other goodies include a signed fanzine, 20-inch-by-30-inch poster, slipmat, bumper sticker and deluxe slipcase, making this reissue a definitive deep dive into Amorica.

Why Did 'Amorica' Fail to Match the Black Crowes' Previous Success?

Released on Nov. 1, 1994, Amorica found the Black Crowes adding new shades to their patented blues-rock boogie. It was well received by critics, but it failed to match the multi-platinum success of their previous releases, stalling at No. 11 on the Billboard 200 and only going gold.

Part of the blame falls on the album cover, a close-up photo of a woman's American flag bikini bottom with pubic hair peeking out over the top, taken from the July 1976 issue of Hustler magazine. The risque cover resulted in a ban from box stores like Walmart and Kmart, leading to a censored version featuring the bikini bottom over a black background.

The Black Crowes, 'Amorica' Deluxe Box Set Track Listing

LP 1-2

Amorica

Side A

1. Gone (2025 Remaster)

2. A Conspiracy (2025 Remaster)

3. High Head Blues (2025 Remaster)

4. Cursed Diamond (2025 Remaster)

Side B

1. Nonfiction (2025 Remaster)

2. She Gave Good Sunflower (2025 Remaster)

3. P. 25 London (2025 Remaster)

4. Ballad In Urgency (2025 Remaster)

5. Wiser Time (2025 Remaster)

Side C

1. Downtown Money Waster (2025 Remaster)

2. Descending (2025 Remaster)

Side D

1. Chevrolet

2. Song of the Flesh (2025 Mix)

3. Sunday Night Buttermilk Waltz (2025 Mix)

LP 3

Tallest

Side A

1. Lowdown (2025 Mix)

2. Tied Up And Swallowed (2025 Mix)

3. Evil Eye (2025 Mix)

4. Dirty Hair Halo (2025 Mix)

5. Feathers (2025 Mix)

Side B

1. Thunderstorm 6:54PM (2025 Mix)

2. Title Song (2025 Mix)

3. Bitter, Bitter You (2025 Mix)

4. Paris Song (2025 Mix) (Instrumental)

LP4

Marie Laveau Sessions

Side A

1. Exit

2. Fear Years

3. On That Hallow Night (Instrumental)

4. Girl From The Pawnshop

Side B

1. Bewildered

2. Non-Fiction (Acoustic)

3. Thorn's Progress (Instrumental)

LP 5 / 10”

Live at AIR Studios, London, UK October 25, 1994

Side A

1. Conspiracy (Live - London, UK October 25, 1994)

2. P.25 London (Live - London, UK October 245, 1994)

Side B

1. Wiser Time (Live - London, UK October 25, 1994)

2. High Head Blues (Live - London, UK October 25, 1994)