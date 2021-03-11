Hear Cheap Trick’s New Song ‘Boys and Girls and Rock N Roll’

Cheap Trick previewed their upcoming 20th LP with a new single, "Boys & Girls & Rock N Roll."

Over the song's distorted hard-rock riffs, Robin Zander sings about a love who "lives and bleeds rock 'n' roll." On the chorus, he enthuses, "See what she's done for me, boys / Well, she lays it down for me, boys / She says she's got to save the best for me, boys." You can listen to it below.

The song appears on the band's In Another World album, out April 9. The 13-track record, which follows 2017's Christmas Christmas, also features the lead single "Light Up the Fire" and a previously issued cover of John Lennon's "Gimme Some Truth" (featuring former Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones).

In a statement announcing the project, BMG described the album: “Produced by longtime associate Julian Raymond, In Another World sees Cheap Trick doing what they do better than anyone — crafting indelible rock ‘n’ roll with oversized hooks, mischievous lyrics and seemingly inexorable energy."

In Another World will be available in standard CD, black vinyl and digital formats, along with a limited-edition picture disc at Target and blue-and-white splattered vinyl at independent record stores.

Cheap Trick recently announced some new and rescheduled tour dates. They're currently set to open in Australia in late April, followed by a North American run launching in July.

“This band is held together by music," Zander said in a statement. "It’s the super-glue that keeps us writing and putting records out. The reason we started the band in the first place was to tour and write songs and put records out. If all that went away, there would be no point then, would there?”

