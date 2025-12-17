Cheap Trick has issued a statement in response to criticism they received for performing at last week's Kennedy Center Honors in support of Kiss.

The Rockford, Illinois-based rockers paid tribute to their longtime musical compatriots and 2025 Kennedy Center honorees, covering the face-painted band's signature hit "Rock and Roll All Nite" at the Dec. 7 ceremony.

Surviving classic-era Kiss members Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons and Peter Criss accepted the honors alongside fellow honorees George Strait, Michael Crawford, Gloria Gaynor and Sylvester Stallone.

What Did Cheap Trick Say About Performing at the Kennedy Center Honors?

On Wednesday, Cheap Trick issued a statement on social media explaining their decision to perform at the Kennedy Center Honors, which you can see below.

"We were asked to perform at this year's Kennedy Center Honors ceremony to pay tribute to our lifelong brothers in Kiss, and to support artists and the arts," the band said in a statement. "We agreed to do it for those reasons, and no others."

How Did People Respond to Cheap Trick's Kennedy Center Honors Performance?

Cheap Trick's Kennedy Center Honors performance drew mixed reactions from fans, most of it dealing with the optics of the band appearing at an event hosted by President Donald Trump.

On Dec. 8, the band shared a since-deleted Instagram post from the event that showed singer Robin Zander and bassist Tom Petersson posing with magician Criss Angel. "Great to see our good friend @crissangel at the Kennedy Center Honors as we honored our brothers in @kissonline over the weekend," they wrote.

“So disappointed in you guys,” one user commented (via Parade).

“And another supporting white nationalism…..,” another wrote.

Others, however, supported Cheap Trick's decision to appear at the event.

"Kiss received an award for their achievements as an incredible band," one Instagram user wrote. "Has nothing to do with the president."

Cheap Trick's Long History With Kiss

Cheap Trick wasn't exaggerating when they referred to Kiss as their "lifelong brothers." The former band served as an opening act on the latter's 1977 Love Gun tour in support of the album of the same name.

The following year, Cheap Trick memorialized Kiss in their breakthrough single "Surrender" with the lyrics: "Rollin' numbers, rock and rollin', got my Kiss records out."

The 48th Annual Kennedy Center Honors will be broadcast Tuesday, Dec. 23 (8:00-10:30 PM, ET/PT) on CBS.