A 50th anniversary box set of Pink Floyd's classic 1975 album Wish You Were Here will arrive just in time for the holidays.

The Wish You Were Here 50 collection is available in various formats, featuring different track listings, with alternate versions, demos and live recordings from the album's sessions and live performances.

You can listen to Pink Floyd's "The Machine Song (Demo #2, Revisited)" from the upcoming set below. The song is an early demo version of the album's epic "Welcome to the Machine."

Hear Pink Floyd's 'The Machine Song (Demo #2, Revisited)'

Wish You Were Here 50 will be released on Dec. 12. The original album was released on Sept. 12, 1975, as Pink Floyd's follow-up to their massive 1973 LP, The Dark Side of the Moon, which made them one of the most popular bands in music history.

Wish You Were Here reached No. 1 a week after its release.

The new anniversary set features rarities from the early days of Wish You Were Here, including the first demo of "The Machine Song," a previously unreleased instrumental mix of the title track and a complete version of "Shine on You Crazy Diamond" that connects all nine parts from the song's two halves.

What's on Pink Floyd's 'Wish You Were Here 50'?

The digital release of the upcoming set features the original 1975 album in a new Dolby Atmos mix plus 25 bonus tracks, including nine studio outtakes and 16 live recordings from Pink Floyd's April 26, 1975, concert at the Los Angeles Sports Arena. This marks the show's first official release, though it has been a popular bootleg for decades.

A Blu-ray edition includes three concert screen films from the band's 1975 tour and a Storm Thorgerson short film. The 3LP and 2CD formats include the original album, as well as the nine studio bonus tracks.

The Deluxe Box Set comes with all 2CD, 3LP and Blu-Ray material, in addition to a fourth clear vinyl LP, Live at Wembley 1974, a replica Japanese 7" single, a hardcover book, a comic book tour program and a Knebworth concert poster.

You can see the track listings for the various formats of Wish You Were Here 50 below.

Pink Floyd, 'Wish You Were Here 50' Track Listing

DIGITAL

“DISC 1” – Original album

Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pts. 1-5)

Welcome to the Machine

Have a Cigar

Wish You Were Here

Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pts. 6-9)

“DISC 2” – Bonus tracks

Wine Glasses (2:13)

Have a Cigar (Alternate Version)

Wish You Were Here (featuring Stéphane Grappelli)

Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Early Instrumental Version, Rough Mix) *

The Machine Song (Roger’s Demo) *

The Machine Song (Demo #2, Revisited) *

Wish You Were Here (Take 1) *

Wish You Were Here (Pedal Steel Instrumental Mix) *

Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pts. 1-9, New Stereo Mix) *

“DISC 3” – Live bootleg

Raving and Drooling (Live bootleg - Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

You've Got To Be Crazy (Live bootleg - Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

Shine On You Crazy Diamond (1-5) (Live bootleg - Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975 ) *

Have a Cigar (Live bootleg - Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

Shine on You Crazy Diamond (6-9) (Live bootleg - Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

Speak to Me (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

Breathe (In The Air) (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

On the Run (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

Time (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

The Great Gig in the Sky (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

Money (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

Us and Them (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

Any Colour You Like (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

Brain Damage (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

Eclipse (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

Echoes (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

2CD

“DISC 1”

Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pts. 1-5)

Welcome to the Machine

Have a Cigar

Wish You Were Here

Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pts. 6-9)

Wine Glasses

Have a Cigar (Alternate Version)

Wish You Were Here (featuring Stéphane Grappelli)

“DISC 2”

Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Early Instrumental Version, Rough Mix) *

The Machine Song (Roger’s Demo) *

The Machine Song (Demo #2, Revisited) *

Wish You Were Here (Take 1) *

Wish You Were Here (Pedal Steel Instrumental Mix) *

Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pts. 1-9, New Stereo Mix) *

3LP

Side A

Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pts. 1-5)

Welcome to the Machine

Side B

Have a Cigar

Wish You Were Here

Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pts. 6-9)

Side C

Wine Glasses

Have a Cigar (Alternate Version)

Wish You Were Here (featuring Stéphane Grappelli)

Side D

Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Early Instrumental Version, Rough Mix) *

The Machine Song (Roger’s Demo) *

Side E

The Machine Song (Demo #2, Revisited) *

Wish You Were Here (Take 1) *

Wish You Were Here (Pedal Steel Instrumental Mix) *

Side F

Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pts. 1-9, New Stereo Mix) *

Blu-Ray

Wish You Were Here original 5-track album

2025 Dolby Atmos Mix

2011 5.1 Surround Mix

1975 Stereo Mix

1975 4.0 Quad Mix

Bonus Audio Material (stereo)

Wine Glasses

Have a Cigar (Alternate Version)

Wish You Were Here (featuring Stéphane Grappelli)

Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Early Instrumental Version, Rough Mix) *

The Machine Song (Roger’s Demo) *

The Machine Song (Demo #2, Revisited) *

Wish You Were Here (Take 1) *

Wish You Were Here (Pedal Steel Instrumental Mix) *

Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pts. 1-9, New Stereo Mix) *

Live Bootleg (stereo)

Raving and Drooling (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

You've Got To Be Crazy (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

Shine On You Crazy Diamond (1-5) (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

Have a Cigar (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

Shine on You Crazy Diamond (6-9) (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

Speak to Me (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

Breathe (In The Air) (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

On the Run (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

Time (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

The Great Gig in the Sky (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

Money (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

Us and Them (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

Any Colour You Like (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

Brain Damage (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

Eclipse (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

Echoes (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

Videos (concert Screen Films)

• Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Part I)

• Shine On You Crazy Diamond

• Welcome To The Machine

• Storm Thorgerson Short Film, 2000

Produced & Directed by Storm Thorgerson

DELUXE BOX SET

Including all 2CD, 3LP (on exclusive clear vinyl) and Blu-Ray formats listed below, plus:

A fourth clear vinyl LP titled: “LP4” - Live At Wembley 1974

Side G

Shine On You Crazy Diamond

Side H

You’ve Got To Be Crazy

Japanese Replica 7” Single:

Have A Cigar (edit) b/w Welcome To The Machine

Hardcover book with unseen photographs

Comic Book Tour Programme

Knebworth Poster

* never before officially released