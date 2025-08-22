Cheap Trick has announced their new album, the cheekily titled All Washed Up, which they'll release on Nov. 14.

The classic rock giants have previewed their 21st LP with the single "Twelve Gates," a sweet slab of psychedelic guitars, sugary pop-rock hooks and lush, Beatlesque vocal harmonies.

You can watch the visualizer for "Twelve Gates" and see the full All Washed Up track listing below.

Listen to Cheap Trick's 'Twelve Gates'

What Will Cheap Trick's New Album Sound Like?

All Washed Up marks the first Cheap Trick studio album since 2021's In Another World. Lead singer Robin Zander briefly described the upcoming record in an interview earlier this year.

READ MORE: Top 10 Cheap Trick Songs

"I'll have to send it to you. It's pretty good," Zander told All Washed Up cover artist John Johnson. "It's Cheap Trick. It sounds like us. It's got some good, bad and ugly on it, just like our other records."

cheap trick all washed up album cover BMG loading...

Where Is Cheap Trick Touring in 2025?

In the lead-up to the album release, Cheap Trick will continue touring doggedly. They've got nearly two dozen U.S. dates booked through the end of the year, plus a pair of farewell shows in Japan. That includes a stop at Tokyo's Nippon Budokan, where they recorded their star-making 1978 live album, Cheap Trick at Budokan.

Cheap Trick, 'All Washed Up' Track Listing

1. "All Washed Up"

2. "All Wrong Long Gone"

3. "The Riff That Won't Quit"

4. "Bet It All"

5. "The Best Thing"

6. "Twelve Gates"

7. "Bad Blood"

8. "Dancing With the Band"

9. "Love Gone"

10. "A Long Way to Worcester"

11. "Wham Boom Bang"