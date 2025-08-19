Cheap Trick has added 11 shows to the 2025 calendar. Among them are more stops with Heart on their lengthy Royal Flush tour. See a complete list of dates and cities below.

Presales for the newly announced concerts begin at 10AM on Wednesday, Aug. 20 (with code CTLIVE), as Cheap Trick gets set to play the Dutchess County Fair at Rhinebeck, New York. Presales end at 10PM Thursday as the Cheap Trick tour reaches the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse. General ticketing then kicks off at 10AM Friday, Aug. 22.

READ MORE: Top 10 Cheap Trick Songs

In the meantime, Cheap Trick is completing their first studio project since 2021's In Another World. Frontman Robin Zander told Tampa Bay Music News that the LP is tentatively titled All Washed Up.

"It's pretty good," Zander added. "It's Cheap trick. It sounds like us. It's got some good, bad and ugly on it, just like our other records." Even so, Zander confirmed these concerts will continue to focus on familiar material from the past rather than debuting new songs. "We won't be doing that," he said. "We're going to wait."

Already announced dates include two farewell stops in Japan, on Sept. 29 in Osaka and Oct. 1 at Tokyo's Nippon Budokan, where they recorded 1978's breakthrough live album Cheap Trick at Budokan. (Cheap Trick released a sequel, Budokan II, in 1994.)

Already Announced Cheap Trick 2025 Tour Dates

8/20 – Dutchess County Fair @ Rhinebeck, NY

8/21 – New York State Fairgrounds @ Syracuse, NY

8/28 – The Pavilion at the Oregon State Fairgrounds @ Salem, OR

8/31 – Colorado State Fair @ Pueblo, CO

9/19 – The Guild Theatre @ Menlo Park, CA

9/20 – Blue Note Napa Summer Sessions at Meritage Resort @ Napa, CA

9/29 – Osaka International Convention Center @ Osaka, Japan

10/1 – Nippon Budokan @ Tokyo, Japan

10/11 – Miramar Beach, FL @ Rockin' In Paradise with Styx + Friends

Cheap Trick's New Fall 2025 Tour Dates

10/12 – Oxford Performing Arts Center @ Oxford, AL

10/21 – The Paramount @ Huntington, NY

10/22 – Wind Creek Bethlehem @ Bethlehem, PA

10/24 – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena @ Atlantic City, NJ

10/25 – Lynn Memorial Auditorium @ Lynn, MA

11/9 – The Showroom at Gila River Hotel @ Chandler, AZ

11/11 – Golden State Theatre @ Monterey, CA

11/14 – Grand Sierra Resort and Casino @ Reno, NV

11/16 – Turlock Community Theatre @ Turlock, CA

11/18 – Anaheim, CA w/Heart - Royal Flush Tour 2025

11/23 – Seattle, WA w/Heart - Royal Flush Tour 2025

12/2 – Omaha, NE w/Heart - Royal Flush Tour 2025

12/4 – Green Bay, WI w/Heart - Royal Flush Tour 2025

12/5 – The Sylvee @ Madison, WI

12/7 – Vibrant Music Hall @ Waukee, IA

​​