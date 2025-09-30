A highly sought-after and eye-wateringly expensive Guns N' Roses album is getting an official vinyl reissue.

Live Era '87-'93, the band's only official standalone live album, will be re-released as a four-LP set in both black and multi-color dyed vinyl. The album is available to preorder now and will ship on Nov. 21.

You can see the full track listing below.

When Did Guns N' Roses Record and Release 'Live Era'?

Guns N' Roses released Live Era '87-'93 in 1999, six years after the release of their then-most recent studio album, "The Spaghetti Incident?" The liner notes say the album was "recorded across the universe between 1987 and 1993," though most of the performances come from the Use Your Illusion tour between 1991 and 1993.

How Much Does Guns N' Roses' 'Live Era' Vinyl Reissue Cost?

The Live Era will be of particular appeal to hardcore GN'R fans and vinyl collectors, as original vinyl copies have recently fetched anywhere from $300 to a staggering $1,400 on Discogs. By contrast, the reissue will cost $79.98 for black vinyl and $99.98 for color vinyl.

The new reissue will also feature a bonus track: a live rendition of the Use Your Illusion I epic "Coma," which Guns N' Roses only played a handful of times before launching their reunion tour in 2016.

Guns N' Roses, 'Live Era '87-'93' Vinyl Reissue Track Listing

Side 1A

1. "Nightrain"

2. "Mr. Brownstone"

3. "It’s So Easy"

4. "Welcome to the Jungle"

Side 1B

1. "Dust N’ Bones"

2. "My Michelle"

3. "You’re Crazy"

4. "Used to Love Her"

Side 2A

1. "Patience"

2. "It’s Alright"

3. "November Rain"

Side 2B

1. "Out ta Get Me"

2. "Pretty Tied Up"

3. "Yesterdays"

Side 3A

1. "Move to the City"

2. "You Could Be Mine"

Side 3B

1. "Rocket Queen"

2. "Sweet Child O’ Mine"

Side 4A

1. "Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door"

2. "Don’t Cry"

3. "Estranged"

Side 4B

1. "Paradise City"

2. "Coma" (Special Bonus Track)