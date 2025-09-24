The Rolling Stones Announce ‘Black and Blue’ Box Set

The Rolling Stones will release an expanded reissue of their 1976 album Black and Blue on Nov. 14.

The super deluxe collection will be available as a 5-LP vinyl box set and a 4-CD box set, both of which include a Blu-ray disc, hardback book and replica tour poster. Both feature the original remastered album and previously unreleased studio sessions with Jeff Beck, Harvey Mandel and Billy Preston, while the Blu-ray has a TV broadcast of the band's 1976 performance at Les Abattoirs in Paris, plus Dolby Atmos surround sound mixes of both the studio album and the Stones' 1976 Earls Court concert. (The collection is currently available for preordering.)

A complete track listing, as well as a single from the set, "Shame, Shame, Shame," can be found below.

What Else Do the Rolling Stones Have Planned?

At the moment, the Stones don't have any scheduled concerts. However, in an interview with Record Collector conducted back in May, Keith Richards' son Marlon did note that the band is looking to change that.

"I think they're planning a tour of Europe," he said (via NME).

Perhaps even more exciting is the fact that both Marlon and Andrew Watt, who produced the Stones' last album Hackney Diamonds, have said that the band is currently at work on new music, though what final form it will take remains to be seen.

"I've said it before, but it's like working for Batman," he recently admitted to Rolling Stone. "When the tongue is up in the air, you just go...I can say we did some recording together, but that's all I can say."

The Rolling Stones, 'Black and Blue' Super Deluxe 4CD + Blu-Ray Track Listing:

Disc 1: Steven Wilson Remix 2025

1. "Hot Stuff"

2. "Hand Of Fate"

3. "Cherry Oh Baby"

4. "Memory Mote"

5. "Hey Negrita" (Inspiration by Ron Wood)

6. "Melody" (Inspiration by Billy Preston)

7. "Fool To Cry"

8. "Crazy Mama"

Disc 2: Outtakes and Jams

1. "I Love Ladies"

2. "Shame, Shame, Shame"

3. "Chuck Berry Style Jam" (With Harvey Mandel)

4. "Blues Jam" (With Jeff Beck)

5. "Rotterdam Jam" (With Jeff Beck & Robert A. Johnson)

6. "Freeway Jam" (With Jeff Beck)

Disc 3: Live at Earls Court 1976

1. "Honky Tonk Women"

2. "If You Can’t Rock Me"/"Get Off My Cloud"

3. "Hand Of Fate"

4. "Hey Negrita" (Inspiration by Ron Wood)

5. "Ain’t Too Proud To Beg"

6. "Fool To Cry"

7. "Hot Stuff"

8. "Star Star (Starfucker)"

9. "You Gotta Move"

10. "You Can’t Always Get What You Want"

11. "Band Intro"

12. "Happy"

13. "Tumbling Dice"

14. "Nothing From Nothing"

15. "Outa-Space"

Disc 4: Live at Earls Court 1976

1. "Midnight Rambler"

2. "It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It)"

3. "Brown Sugar"

4. "Jumpin’ Jack Flash"

5. "Street Fighting Man"

6. "Sympathy For The Devil"

Blu-Ray Disc

1. Black and Blue (Steven Wilson Remix 2025)

2. Les Rolling Stones Aux Abattoirs, Paris-Juin 1976

· "Band Intro"

· "Honky Tonk Women"

· "Hand of Fate"

· "Fool To Cry"

· "Hot Stuff"

· "Star Star"

· "You Gotta Move"

· "You Can’t Always Get What You Want"

· "Band Introductions"

· "Happy"

· "Outa Space"

· "Jumpin’ Jack Flash"

· "Fighting Ma"

3. Live at Earls Court Live 1976

· "Band Intro"

· "Honky Tonk Women"

· "If You Can’t Rock Me"/"Get Off My Cloud"

· "Hand Of Fate"

· "Hey Negrita"

· "Ain’t Too Proud To Beg"

· "Fool To Cry"

· "Hot Stuff"

· "Star Star (Starfucker)"

· "You Gotta Move"

· "You Can’t Always Get What You Want"

· "Happy"

· "Tumbling Dice"

· "Nothing From Nothing"

· "Outa-Space"

· "Midnight Rambler"

· "It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It)"

· "Brown Sugar"

· "Jumpin’ Jack Flash"

· "Street Fighting Man"

· "Sympathy For The Devil"