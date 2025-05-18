The list of June 2025 new music releases includes a signature reunion, the debut of one classic rock star's new band, and an impressive array of expanded reissues and live concert packages.

The Doobie Brothers have reunited for a studio LP with former frontman Michael McDonald for the first time in decades. Tom Johnston, John McFee and Patrick Simmons are again working with John Shanks, who also produced 2021's Liberte. The 10-song Talkin to the Trees is Neil Young's first album with his new band. The Chrome Hearts also include organist Spooner Oldham and guitarist Micah Nelson, among others.

The month's live offerings include Lynyrd Skynyrd's Celebrating 50 Years: Live at the Ryman, which commemorates their star-studded last show with stalwart guitarist Gary Rossington from 2022 in Nashville. The new 17-track Live: Kick 'Em Where It Hurts! was recorded on the Pretenders' 2024 theater tour. Ann Wilson's Live in Concert film showcases her own 2023 performance in Nashville.

Topping the list of pending reissue packages is Bruce Springsteen's 80-plus-song Tracks II: The Lost Albums, which includes seven unreleased LPs recorded between 1983 through 2018. Metallica is releasing a massive box set focusing on their chart-topping 1996 album Load, featuring previously unreleased demos, rough mixes, videos, live recordings and more.

The Cure's 24-track Mixes of a Lost World is a remixed and expanded version of 2024's Songs of a Lost World. War has also expanded 1975's Why Can't We Be Friends? for the album's 50th anniversary with seven unearthed bonus tracks, jam sessions and unedited mixes. Christopher Cross' multiple Grammy Award-winning 1979 self-titled debut has likewise been expanded with 11 rare and previously unreleased tracks.

More information on these and other pending rock albums can be found below. Remember to follow our continuously updated list of scheduled new music for details on records issued throughout the year.

June 6

Ann Wilson and Tripsitter, Live in Concert (Blu-Ray and digital video)

The Babys, Silver Dreams: Complete Albums 1975-1980 (6CD box)

Brian Eno and Beatie Wolfe, Lateral; Luminal

Deborah Harry, Def, Dumb and Blonde (double vinyl reissue)

Doobie Brothers, Walk This Road (with Mick Fleetwood, Mavis Staples, others)

Isaac Hayes, The Best of Isaac Hayes

Kim Wilde, Select (clear white splatter vinyl reissue)

Marianne Faithfull, Burning Moonlight (EP and digital release)

Mick Ronson [David Bowie], Only After Dark: The Complete Mainman Recordings (4CD box set)

Pulp, More (multi-format release, including green vinyl)

Ratt, The Atlantic Years 1984-1990 (5CD box set)

Sixx: A.M., Prayers for the Damned and Blessed: Deluxe Edition (3LP smoked-colored vinyl reissue)

Steely Dan, The Royal Scam (remastered vinyl reissue)

Tangerine Dream, The Pink Years Albums, 1970-73 (remastered 4CD box set)

Various artists, High in the Morning: British Progressive Pop Sounds of 1973 (3CD set with Kinks, Mott the Hoople, Manfred Mann's Earthband, Faces, Thin Lizzy, Procol Harum, others)

Various artists, I'm a Freak Baby: A Journey Through the British Heavy Psych and Hard Rock Underground Scene 1968-72 (3CD set with Yardbirds, Move, Fleetwood Mac, Hawkwind, others)

Various artists, Magic Power: All Star Tribute to Triumph (with Slash, Sebastian Bach, Nancy Wilson, Joey Belladonna, Jack Blades, Alex Lifeson, others)

War, Why Can't We Be Friends?: 50th Anniversary Collector's Edition

June 13

The Cure, Mixes of a Lost World

Faces, Ooh La La (vinyl reissue)

Grateful Dead, Gratest Hits

John Mayall, Second Generation: Live Magic 1968-1993 (30CD box)

Lee "Scratch" Perry, On the Wire (expanded 2CD 25th anniversary reissue)

Metallica, Load: Remastered (2LP, CD, cassette or digital releases); Load Remastered Limited Edition (15CD/4DVD box set)

Neil Young, Talkin to the Trees

Norman Greenbaum, "Spirit in the Sky" (single with new Dolby Atmos mix); Spirit in the Sky (vinyl reissue)

Ozzy Osbourne, Scream (sea-blue 2LP reissue)

Pretenders, Live: Kick 'Em Where It Hurts!

Queen, Queen I (Blu-ray Dolby Atmos Mix)

Small Faces, The Hit Singles Collection (vinyl reissue)

Ultravox, Lament (expanded 8CD deluxe edition reissue)

Van Morrison, Remembering Now

June 20

The B-52's, The Warner and Reprise Years (8CD or 9LP box)

Christopher Cross, Christopher Cross: Expanded Edition

Gregg Allman Band, One Night In DC, May 15, 1984

John Mellencamp, A Biography (import reissue)

Lukas Nelson [Neil Young], American Romance (multi-format including translucent green with gold LP)

Nad Sylvan [Steve Hackett], Monumentata

Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark, Junk Culture (black vinyl reissue)

Various artists, Feelin' Alright?: Mod, Rock, Funky Prog & Heavy Jazz 1967-1972 (3CD set with Deep Purple, Faces, Peter Green's Fleetwood Mac, Jeff Beck, Traffic, others)

Various artists, Shining On: Pink Floyd Tribute Collection (3CD set with Todd Rundgren, Rick Wakeman, Tommy Shaw, Martin Barre, Ian Paice, Geoff Downes, John Wetton, others)

June 27

Anthony Phillips [Genesis], Radio Clyde 1978 (expanded and remastered reissue)

Barbra Streisand, The Secret of Life: Partners Vol. 2 (CD or blush vinyl with Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan, Sting, James Taylor and others)

Bruce Springsteen, Tracks II: The Lost Albums (7CD, 9LP and digital release); Lost and Found: Selections From 'The Lost Albums' (1CD and 2LP)

The Fall, Middle Class Revolt (expanded 6CD reissue)

Greg Lake, Live (2CD/DVD digipack)

Jack Bruce, Harmony Row (expanded 2CD/2Blu-ray and remastered LP reissues)

Jakko Jakszyk [King Crimson], Son of Glen

Judy Dyble [Fairport Convention], Darkness to Light: The Recordings 2004-2006 (remastered 3CD box with Robert Fripp, others)

Lynyrd Skynyrd, Celebrating 50 Years: Live at the Ryman

Motorhead, The Manticore Tapes

Robin Trower [Procol Harum], Come and Find Me (2LP vinyl edition); For Earth Below (4CD/2LP 50th anniversary edition box set)

Rod Stewart, Ultimate Hits (2CD or green 2LP)

Various artists, A Tribute to the King of Zydeco (with the Rolling Stones, John Haitt, Steve Earle, Lucinda Williams, others)

White Stripes, Get Behind Me Satan (20th anniversary vinyl reissue)

July and Beyond

Steve Hackett, The Lamb Stands Up Live at the Royal Albert Hall (2CD/Blu-ray)

Alice Cooper, The Revenge of Alice Cooper

Various artists, I Shall Be Released: Covers of Bob Dylan 1963-1970 (3CD box with the Byrds, Hollies, Leon Russell, Janis Joplin, Harry Nilsson, the Faces, others)

Eric Clapton, Clapton Chronicles: The Best of Eric Clapton (black and white splatter 2LP reissue)

Genesis, The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway: 50th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition (4CD/Dolby Atmos mix Blu-ray or 5LPs/Dolby Atmos mix Blu-ray)

The Who, Live at the Oval 1971 (CD, 2LP, Atmos and digital releases)

