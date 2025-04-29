Metallica Touts 1,800 Minutes of ‘Load’ in Massive Reissue

Metallica has announced a massive re-release of their chart-topping 1996 album Load, featuring previously unreleased demos, rough mixes, videos, live recordings and more.

Load (Remastered) arrives on June 13 and is available to preorder now. Metallica released a new lyric video for "Until It Sleeps" to coincide with the announcement. You can watch it below.

The collection will be available in various configurations including standard 180-gram 2LP, CD, cassette and digital. But for hardcore Metallica fans, the real enticement from this drop is the Load Remastered Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set.

What's Included on the 'Load Remastered Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set'?

Described in a press release as "an ambitious and comprehensive time capsule of 1995-1997 era Metallica," the Load deluxe box set features previously unreleased demos, rough mixes, live performances, on-air and television performances and more.

The one-time pressing also comes with a "Mama Said" picture disc and the Loadapalooza '96 triple album recorded during the band's August 1996 Lollapalooza performance at California's Irvine Meadows Amphitheater. The set includes a whopping 15 CDs, which contain never-before-released riffs, demos and rough mixes, B-sides and rarities, and plenty of live material. An additional four DVDs offer behind-the-scenes, in-studio and live footage, on-air and televised performances, and the band's September 1995 performance at the Polar Beach Party in Tuktoyaktuk, Canada.

Along with the extensive audiovisual component, the Load Remastered Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set features plenty of unique memorabilia, including a pack of 14 Rorschach Test cards, a Pushead patch, an 11-by-17" Lollapalooza poster, a Rolling Stone cover reproduction, a five-pack of guitar and bass picks, lyric sheets, two laminated tour passes and a deluxe 128-page book.

You can see the full track listing for the deluxe box set here.

How Much Does the 'Load' Deluxe Box Set Cost?

If its contents didn't already make it clear, the Load deluxe box set isn't for the faint of heart. It's available to preorder now for a hefty $274.98.

That's a pretty penny, but when you consider Metallica is touting "over 1,800 minutes of Load," you can rest assured you're getting major bang for your buck. And if that's not enough to satisfy your inner collector, you can literally rest your head on a "Live. Laugh. Load." pillow. Don't say we didn't warn you.