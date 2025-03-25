Sebastian Bach, Dee Snider and Slash Lead Triumph Tribute Album

An all-star lineup of rockers have contributed to a new album celebrating famed Canadian rock group Triumph.

Magic Power: All Star Tribute to Triumph features contributions from former Skid Row vocalist Sebastian Bach, Heart guitarist Nancy Wilson, Anthrax frontman Joey Belladonna, Styx member Lawrence Gowan, Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash, Night Ranger’s Jack Blades and Tesla singer Jeff Keith. Envy of None, the group founded by Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson, is also featured on the LP.

"The music of Triumph will always hold a special place in my heart,” Bach declared in the press release announcing the project. “I'm super proud to pay tribute to one of my favorite bands of all time…the Rock n' Roll Machine known as Triumph!"

The album will serve as a reunion of sorts for Phil X, who also contributed to the LP. The guitarist, who currently plays in Bon Jovi, enjoyed a brief stint in Triumph during the ‘90s. "It is so incredible to get back to my roots with my brothers, Gil, Mike and Rik," Phil X remarked of his involvement. "The Triumph fans will love this!”

Magic Power will be released on June 6 and is available for pre-order now. You can see the full tracklisting and hear Bach's rendition of Triumph's 1977 hit "Rock & Roll Machine" below.

'Magic Power: All Star Tribute to Triumph' Tracklisting

1. “24 Hours a Day” (Sebastian Bach)

2. “Rock & Roll Machine” (Sebastian Bach)

3. “Magic Power” (Joey Belladonna)

4. “Spellbound” (Mickey Thomas)

5. “Lay It on the Line” (Dee Snider)

6. “Somebody's Out There” (Lawrence Gowan)

7. “Never Surrender” (Deen Castronovo)

8. “Hold On” (Jeff Keith)

9. “Just One Night” (Jason Scheff)

10. “I Live for the Weekend” (Dorothy & Tyler Connolly )

11. “Fight the Good Fight” (Nancy Wilson)

12. “Follow Your Heart” (Jack Blades)

13. “Allied Forces” (Phil X)

14. “Blinding Light Show” (Envy of None)

15. “Fight the Good Fight (encore)” (Dino Jelusick)