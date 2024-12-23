Hopefully, 2024 has treated you well with new music, fun times with friends and fair ticket prices.

But now it's time to look forward to 2025, which is already shaping up to be a pretty exciting year. For a list with nothing but information regarding 2025 tours, head here. Or maybe you're looking for a calendar of sorts featuring 2025 new music releases – we have that here.

The entries below, however, focus on happenings that don't quite fit in those categories, or at the very least are unique in some way. Granted, there will almost certainly be more events announced in due time, but for now, in chronological order, here are the 10 Things Classic Rock Fans Can Look Forward to in 2025.

1. Jan. 5: 'A Complete Unknown' at the Oscars

Timothee Chalamet has been nominated for a Golden Globe several times, but has yet to clinch the award. That could change on Jan. 5 at the 2025 Golden Globe ceremony, where he is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama for his portrayal of Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown. Edward Norton, who plays Pete Seeger in the same film, is also up for an award in the form of Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture. A Complete Unknown itself is nominated for Best Motion Picture, Drama.

And if the Golden Globes don't work out, there's also the Oscars in March. The official list of nominees has yet to be announced, but at the time of this writing, A Complete Unknown can be found on the shortlist for the Sound category.

2. Jan. 14 and 15: Ringo Starr Plays the Ryman, Featuring His New Country Album

Whoever said a British lad from Liverpool couldn't one day perform on one of American country music's most famous stages? Ringo Starr will be doing exactly that on Jan. 14 and 15 at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. He's played the venue before, but this time it was be extra special since he'll presumably be playing songs from his brand new country album, Look Up.

3. Jan. 24: 'Blood on the Tracks' 50th Anniversary Concert

The coming year will mark the 50th anniversary of Dylan's critical 1975 release Blood on the Tracks. In celebration, an exciting cast of characters will gather in Tulsa, Oklahoma — hometown of the Bob Dylan Center — to perform a concert titled Shelter From the Storm. Performers will include Elvis Costello, Diana Krall, Sharon Van Etten, Lucinda Williams, Robyn Hitchcock, Emma Swift and more.

4. Feb. 2: Rock Represented at the Grammys

They call it music's biggest night: the Grammys. This year's ceremony will take place on Feb. 2, and among the list of nominees in various categories are some familiar rock 'n' roll names. In the Best Rock Album section is the Black Crowes (Happiness Bastards), Green Day (Saviors), Pearl Jam (Dark Matter), the Rolling Stones (Hackney Diamonds) and Jack White (No Name). Meanwhile, the Beatles earned a couple of nominations, including Record of the Year and Best Rock Performance for "Now and Then." There are also possible Grammys lined up for Mark Knopfler, Bonnie Raitt, Little Feat, Metallica, Judas Priest, Mick Fleetwood and more. Rock certainly doesn't seem to be dead after all...

5. Feb. 7: 'Becoming Led Zeppelin' Debuts

The world will unfortunately never see a true Led Zeppelin reunion, but one thing that will happen for sure is the release of Becoming Led Zeppelin on Feb. 7, the first film to ever be officially sanctioned by the band. Featuring never-before-seen footage, it will debut exclusively in IMAX theaters. Jimmy Page has already voiced his approval: "It’s everything about the music and what would make the music tick. And it’s complete versions of songs, not just a little sample and then talking heads. This is something in a totally different genre.”

6. Rock Residencies in Las Vegas

If you live in the vicinity of Las Vegas – or if you have airline miles to use up — you're in luck as there's a laundry list of rock acts scheduled to perform residencies in Sin City this coming year. Among them: Styx, Motley Crue, Scorpions, Rod Stewart, Sammy Hagar and Eagles. Oh my.

7. Feb. 8: A Night to Honor Joan Baez

Below is a video of Joan Baez performing live in 2019, the year she retired from touring. But on Feb. 8, 2025, she'll perform at a concert in San Francisco benefiting the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund. The show is also a celebration of Baez herself and her historic career, and she'll be joined by the likes of Bonnie Raitt, Tom Morello, Emmylou Harris, Hozier, Margo Price, Rosanne Cash and more.

8. April 10: AC/DC Returns to America

Get ready America, AC/DC is returning for their first U.S. tour in nearly a decade. The trek begins April 10 in Minneapolis and concludes May 28 in Cleveland, playing 13 stadiums along the way. The lineup will include Brian Johnson, Angus Young, Stevie Young, Matt Laug and Chris Chaney.

9. May 27: Iron Maiden Hits the Road With New Drummer Simon Dawson

When Iron Maiden launches their Run For Your Lives Tour on May 27, 2025, you'll notice there's a new face behind the drum kit. That's Simon Dawson, a former session drummer and a member of Steve Harris’ British Lion. Dawson was recently named as Nicko McBrain's replacement, who has retired from touring.

10. July 4: Oasis Reunion Tour Launches

In the clip below, you'll see Oasis performing live in 2009. That same year, the band imploded — more specifically, brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher – and there has not been an Oasis gig since. To the surprise and delight of many, that will all change in 2025. The Gallagher brothers have evidently patched things up enough for a reunion tour that begins July 4 in the U.K. and will eventually travel all over the Western Hemisphere.

