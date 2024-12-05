‘Becoming Led Zeppelin’ Movie Release Date Announced

The Led Zeppelin movie Becoming Led Zeppelin will be released exclusively in IMAX theaters next February.

Billed as a "docu-concert," Becoming Led Zeppelin explores the group's origins and the "meteoric rise" of their first year. It is the first film to be officially sanctioned by the band, and features never-before-seen footage, performances and footage.

You can see the film's trailer and poster below.

Becoming Led Zeppelin will arrive at almost 200 IMAX theaters on Friday, Feb. 7. Two days earlier, a special "early access" screening will be held in 18 cites. Tickets for both dates are available now at IMAX.com.

"We spent five years flying back and forth across the Atlantic scouring attics and basements in pursuit of rare and unseen film footage, photographs and music recordings,” writer/producer Allison McGourty said in a press release announcing the movie. “Then we transferred each piece of media with custom techniques, so that in IMAX, these 55-year-old clips and music would look and sound like they came out of the lab yesterday.”

Earlier this year, Led Zeppelin guitarist and producer Jimmy Page revealed that the movie pitches they’d received in the past were “pretty miserable," explaining: “[T]hey’d want to be concentrating on anything but the music, and consequently I would recoil immediately from that sort of thing.”

But he's quite pleased with Becoming Led Zeppelin: "It’s everything about the music and what would make the music tick. And it’s complete versions of songs, not just a little sample and then talking heads. This is something in a totally different genre.”

Watch the 'Becoming Led Zeppelin' Trailer

Sony Pictures Classics Sony Pictures Classics loading...