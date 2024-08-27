Oasis Confirms 2025 Reunion Concerts

Oasis has confirmed, 15 years after their acrimonious split, that the band will reunite for 14 concerts in the U.K. and Ireland during the summer of 2025.

The shows will take place from July 4 to Aug. 15. Tickets go on sale Saturday, Aug. 31, at 8 a.m. in Ireland and 9 a.m. in the U.K.

The full list of dates can be seen below.

Read More: Underrated Oasis: The Most Overlooked Song From Each Album

“The guns have fallen silent,” said brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher in a joint statement. “The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised.” An explanatory addition noted: “There has been no great revelatory moment that has ignited the reunion – just the gradual realization that the time is right.”

The band lineup was not confirmed, and the statement said there were no plans to record new music ahead of the shows, which were billed as the “domestic leg” of a road trip titled Oasis Live 25. The 14 dates were described as the only European appearances of the year, but the band's website notes that "plans are underway for Oasis Live '25 to go to other continents outside of Europe later next year."

This week marks the 30th anniversary of Oasis’ debut album Definitely Maybe. The follow-up, (What's the Story) Morning Glory? – which featured hits “Wonderwall,” “Don’t Look Back in Anger’ and “Champagne Supernova“ – turns 30 in October 2025.

Why Oasis Broke Up

Oasis broke up in 2009, after tensions between the brothers reached an all-time high. In the years that followed their relationship appeared not to improve. In recent times, however, their public feuding appeared to subside, and rumors of a reunification began to swirl.

"Inevitably, it will happen," Noel told NME in 2023. "There's never really been a serious offer about ‘The Big O’ getting back together, but there you go."

In April 2024 Liam wrote on his social media that reuniting was an idea from the past, adding that the siblings “must all really move in for our own mental health.” But his son Gene implicated something else in an August interview.

“I get the feeling my dad wants it, too,” he told The Times. “Let’s hope it happens. It’s easier to speak about after a couple of pints.”

Oasis 2025 Concert Dates

7/04 – Cardiff, Principality Stadium

7/05 – Cardiff, Principality Stadium

7/11 – Manchester, Heaton Park

7/12 – Manchester, Heaton Park

7/19 – Manchester, Heaton Park

7/20 – Manchester, Heaton Park

7/25 – London, Wembley Stadium

7/26 – London, Wembley Stadium

8/02 – London, Wembley Stadium

8/03 – London, Wembley Stadium

8/08 – Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

8/09 – Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

8/16 – Dublin, Croke Park

8/17 – Dublin, Croke Park