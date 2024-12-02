AC/DC Announces 2025 North American Stadium Tour

AC/DC will embark on a North American leg of their Power Up tour in 2025, marking their first full-scale trek of the region in nearly a decade.

The tour will visit 13 stadiums beginning April 10 in Minneapolis and concluding May 28 in Cleveland. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday. You can see the full schedule below.

The Australian rockers most recently played North America in late 2023 as part of the Power Trip festival in Indio, California. It marked their first performance since the 2015-16 Rock or Bust world tour, which saw the departure of lead singer Brian Johnson due to hearing damage. Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose handled lead vocals for the final 23 shows of the tour.

Johnson returned to AC/DC a few years later — along with bassist Cliff Williams and drummer Phil Rudd — and the band released the chart-topping Power Up in 2020. They launched the accompanying Power Up European tour in May 2024, performing two dozen shows across the continent through August.

Who Is Playing in AC/DC in 2025?

Johnson and cofounding guitarist Angus Young remain the longest-tenured members of AC/DC on the road next year. They'll be joined by guitarist Stevie Young, who replaced his uncle Malcolm Young after he retired in 2014 due to dementia. (Malcolm died in 2017.) Drummer Matt Laug and former Jane's Addiction bassist Chris Chaney will round out the lineup.

AC/DC 'Power Up' 2025 North American Tour

April 10 - Minneapolis, MN @ US Bank Stadium

April 14 - Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium

April 18 - Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl

April 22 - Vancouver, BC @ BC Place

April 26 - Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

April 30 - Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

May 4 - Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

May 8 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Acrisure Stadium

May 12 - Landover, MD @ Northwest Stadium

May 16 - Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

May 20 - Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

May 24 - Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

May 28 - Cleveland, OH @ Huntington Bank Field