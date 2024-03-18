See Shots of Timothee Chalamet as Bob Dylan in Upcoming Film

Photos of Timothee Chalamet as Bob Dylan have surfaced online, showing the actor dressed as the singer-songwriter in his early days.

Chalamet is set to star in an upcoming film titled A Complete Unknown, which chronicles Dylan's path from his home state of Minnesota to New York City, all the way up to his legendary plugged-in performance at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival. Filming began this week in New York, where the aforementioned images were taken.

A Complete Unknown will also star Elle Fanning as Sylvie Russo, Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez, Nick Offerman as Alan Lomax, Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash and Edward Norton as Pete Seeger.

Bob Dylan's Approval

According to director James Mangold, Chalamet will provide his own singing for the film. Mangold has also clarified that A Complete Unknown is "not really a Bob Dylan biopic" and that Dylan himself has offered notes on the film's script.

"The reason Bob has been so supportive of us making it, is it's about, as in all cases I think of the best true-life movies are never cradle to grave but they're about a very specific moment," Mangold told IndieWire in 2023. "In this case, it might sound Altman-esque, but it's a kind of ensemble piece about this moment in time, the early '60s in New York, and this 17-year-old kid with $16 in his pockets hitchhikes his way to New York to meet Woody Guthrie who is in the hospital and is dying of a nerve disease."

"I've spent several, wonderfully charming, days in [Dylan's] company, just one-on-one, talking to him," Mangold continued. "I have a script that's personally annotated by him and treasured by me. ... It all has tremendous relevance even now because of the way we are all so tribalized with rules about what our music should be, about what our rules are, how we speak, how we express ourselves. And Bob from the beginning has always been someone who is always pressing against those boundaries."