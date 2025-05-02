Neil Young Announces New Album, ‘Talkin to the Trees’

Neil Young's first album with his new band, the Chrome Hearts, comes out next month.

Talkin to the Trees is scheduled for release on June 13. Young's debut single with the group, "Big Change," arrived in January.

The Chrome Hearts includes organist Spooner Oldham, guitarist and singer Micah Nelson, bassist and singer Corey McCormick and drummer Anthony LoGerfo. Young wrote the album's 10 songs and coproduced the LP with Lou Adler.

READ MORE: Neil Young Albums Ranked

You can see the track listing for the album below.

Young recently released the live soundtrack record Coastal, which documents his 2023 solo tour of the West Coast. In March, he also released Oceanside Countryside, an unreleased album of songs recorded in 1977.

Talkin to the Trees marks Young's first album of new material since All Roads Lead Home, credited to Neil Young, Ralph Molina, Billy Talbot and Nils Lofgren, in 2023 and 2022's World Record with Crazy Horse.

Where Is Neil Young Playing in 2025?

Young and the Chrome Hearts will also start their first tour in mid-June, less than a week after the album's release, with a month's worth of European dates.

They will then head to North America at the start of August for five weeks of concerts; the opening night is in Charlotte, North Carolina. You can see all of the tour dates below.

Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts, 'Talkin to the Trees' Track Listing

Family Life

Dark Mirage

First Fire Of Winter

Silver Eagle

Lets Roll Again

Big Change

Talkin To The Trees

Movin Ahead

Bottle Of Love

Thankful

Neil Young and The Chrome Hearts Love Earth World Tour 2025

EUROPE:

Jun 18 — Rättvik, Sweden — Dalhalla

Jun 20 — Bergen, Norway — Bergenhus Fortress

Jun 22 — Copenhagen, Denmark — Tiøren

Jun 26 — Dublin, Ireland — Malahide Castle

Jun 28 — Glastonbury, UK — Glastonbury Festival

Jun 30 — Brussels, Belgium — Brussels Palace Open Air, Palace Square

Jul 01 — Groningen, Netherlands — Drafbaan Stadspark

Jul 03 — Berlin, Germany — Waldbühne

Jul 04 — Mönchengladbach, Germany — Sparkassenpark

Jul 06 — Montreux, Switzerland — Montreux Jazz Festival

Jul 08 — Stuttgart, Germany — Cannstatter Wasen

Jul 11 — London, UK — BST Festival

Jul 13 — Paris, France — Adidas Arena

NORTH AMERICA:

Aug 08 — Charlotte, NC — PNC Music Pavilion

Aug 10 — Richmond, VA — Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

Aug 13 — Detroit, MI — Pine Knob Music Theatre

Aug 15 — Cleveland, OH — Blossom Music Center

Aug 17 — Toronto, ON — Budweiser Stage

Aug 19 — Toronto, ON — Budweiser Stage

Aug 21 — Gilford, NH — BankNH Pavilion

Aug 23 — New York, NY — Jones Beach

Aug 24 — Bethel, NY — Bethel Woods

Aug 27 — Chicago, IL — Northerly Island

Aug 29 — Milwaukee, WI — BMO Pavilion

Sep 01 — Denver, CO — Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Sep 05 — George, WA — The Gorge

Sep 06 — Vancouver, BC — Deer Lake Park

Sep 08 — Vancouver, BC — Deer Lake Park

Sep 10 — Bend, OR — Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Sep 12 — Mountain View, CA — Shoreline Amphitheater

Sep 15 — Los Angeles, CA — Hollywood Bowl