Neil Young Announces New Album, ‘Talkin to the Trees’
Neil Young's first album with his new band, the Chrome Hearts, comes out next month.
Talkin to the Trees is scheduled for release on June 13. Young's debut single with the group, "Big Change," arrived in January.
The Chrome Hearts includes organist Spooner Oldham, guitarist and singer Micah Nelson, bassist and singer Corey McCormick and drummer Anthony LoGerfo. Young wrote the album's 10 songs and coproduced the LP with Lou Adler.
You can see the track listing for the album below.
Young recently released the live soundtrack record Coastal, which documents his 2023 solo tour of the West Coast. In March, he also released Oceanside Countryside, an unreleased album of songs recorded in 1977.
Talkin to the Trees marks Young's first album of new material since All Roads Lead Home, credited to Neil Young, Ralph Molina, Billy Talbot and Nils Lofgren, in 2023 and 2022's World Record with Crazy Horse.
Where Is Neil Young Playing in 2025?
Young and the Chrome Hearts will also start their first tour in mid-June, less than a week after the album's release, with a month's worth of European dates.
They will then head to North America at the start of August for five weeks of concerts; the opening night is in Charlotte, North Carolina. You can see all of the tour dates below.
Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts, 'Talkin to the Trees' Track Listing
Family Life
Dark Mirage
First Fire Of Winter
Silver Eagle
Lets Roll Again
Big Change
Talkin To The Trees
Movin Ahead
Bottle Of Love
Thankful
Neil Young and The Chrome Hearts Love Earth World Tour 2025
EUROPE:
Jun 18 — Rättvik, Sweden — Dalhalla
Jun 20 — Bergen, Norway — Bergenhus Fortress
Jun 22 — Copenhagen, Denmark — Tiøren
Jun 26 — Dublin, Ireland — Malahide Castle
Jun 28 — Glastonbury, UK — Glastonbury Festival
Jun 30 — Brussels, Belgium — Brussels Palace Open Air, Palace Square
Jul 01 — Groningen, Netherlands — Drafbaan Stadspark
Jul 03 — Berlin, Germany — Waldbühne
Jul 04 — Mönchengladbach, Germany — Sparkassenpark
Jul 06 — Montreux, Switzerland — Montreux Jazz Festival
Jul 08 — Stuttgart, Germany — Cannstatter Wasen
Jul 11 — London, UK — BST Festival
Jul 13 — Paris, France — Adidas Arena
NORTH AMERICA:
Aug 08 — Charlotte, NC — PNC Music Pavilion
Aug 10 — Richmond, VA — Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront
Aug 13 — Detroit, MI — Pine Knob Music Theatre
Aug 15 — Cleveland, OH — Blossom Music Center
Aug 17 — Toronto, ON — Budweiser Stage
Aug 19 — Toronto, ON — Budweiser Stage
Aug 21 — Gilford, NH — BankNH Pavilion
Aug 23 — New York, NY — Jones Beach
Aug 24 — Bethel, NY — Bethel Woods
Aug 27 — Chicago, IL — Northerly Island
Aug 29 — Milwaukee, WI — BMO Pavilion
Sep 01 — Denver, CO — Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
Sep 05 — George, WA — The Gorge
Sep 06 — Vancouver, BC — Deer Lake Park
Sep 08 — Vancouver, BC — Deer Lake Park
Sep 10 — Bend, OR — Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Sep 12 — Mountain View, CA — Shoreline Amphitheater
Sep 15 — Los Angeles, CA — Hollywood Bowl
