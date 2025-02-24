Neil Young Confirms ‘Love Earth’ World Tour With Chrome Hearts

Neil Young has confirmed a globe-trotting set of shows with his touring band, the Chrome Hearts. See a complete list of dates and cities below.

The tour kicks off in Sweden and then travels through Europe and the U.K. before reaching North America. Tickets will be available beginning Tuesday, Feb. 25, through an exclusive, 48-hour presale for Neil Young Archives members. General on-sale begins on Friday, Feb. 28. More information on U.S. dates is available through Ticketmaster.

This global trek is part of a busy year for Young, who recently issued the first song with the Chrome Hearts, ahead of a shared debut album reportedly to be called Talking to the Trees. He's already released Oceanside Countryside, a previously unissued album recorded between May and December 1977.

READ MORE: Ranking Every Neil Young Album

Young had gone back and forth on touring since the pandemic era. Over a four-year span, Young would end up expressing concerns over COVID, ticketing practices and environmental damage. When he finally returned, a tour with Crazy Horse derailed last summer.

Young first mentioned this new round of tour dates on Feb. 18 in a since-deleted post on his official website titled "Join us in the SUMMER OF DEMOCRACY." He promised shows in America, the U.K., Canada and Europe. "Music unites! We will be there with you!" Young said in an official statement.

"Join us all as we celebrate the Summer of Democracy," Young added. He promised "old songs and new songs, old words and new words [and] long jams! We will come together this summer. The Chrome Hearts and I are ready for you! Love and democracy reign in the USA and the world."

When Will Neil Young's Next Tour Begin?

Off the road since 2019, Young's belated return to stages began with summer solo dates in 2023. He then launched a tour with Crazy Horse in early 2024 before calling everything to a sudden halt. Young said the "big unplanned break" was due to illness. "Crazy Horse will be back," he later confirmed, "God willing."

Young then played an intimate theater show and appeared at Farm Aid last September. A month later, he made a celebrated appearance with former Buffalo Springfield bandmate Stephen Stills at a charity event.

Young had already been confirmed for his first appearance at Glastonbury since sharing the bill in 2009 with Bruce Springsteen and Blur – but only after some confusion. Young initially pulled out of the festival (calling it a "corporate turn-off") before quickly backtracking. "Happily, the festival is now back on our itinerary and we look forward to playing! Hope to see you there!" Young later announced on his website.

Neil Young's 2025 'Love Earth' World Tour

6/18 – Rättvik, Sweden @ Dalhalla

6/20 – Bergen, Norway @ Bergenhus Fortress

6/22 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Tiøren

6/26 – Dublin, Ireland @ Malahide Castle

6/30 – Brussels, Belgium @ Brussels Palace Open Air, Palace Square

7/1 – Groningen, Netherlands @ Drafbaan Stedpark

7/3 – Berlin, Germany @ Waldbühne

7/4 – Mönchengladbach, Germany @ Sparkassenpark

7/8 – Stuttgart, Germany @ Cannstatter Wasen

8/8 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

8/10 – Richmond, VA @ Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

8/13 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

8/15 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

8/17 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

8/21 – Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion

8/23 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

8/24 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

8/27 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

9/1 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

9/5 – George, WA @ The Gorge

9/6 – Vancouver, BC @ Deer Lake Park

9/10 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

9/12 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheater

9/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

Neil Young Archives Albums Ranked Unreleased LPs, concert recordings, classic bootlegs and more from one of the deepest vaults in rock history. Gallery Credit: Michael Gallucci

The Best Crosby Stills Nash and Young Fight Stories