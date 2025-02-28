New Neil Young Concert Film and Soundtrack on the Way

A new concert film and soundtrack surrounding Neil Young's 2023 solo tour will arrive in the spring.

Coastal will screen in theaters for one night only on April 17, and the 11-track soundtrack album will arrive the next day.

The movie was directed by actress Daryl Hannah, Young's wife, from footage shot during the singer-songwriter's 2023 solo Coastal tour of the U.S., where he performed songs throughout his long career accompanied by guitar, piano and harmonica.

More information regarding the Coastal film, including screening times and tickets starting on March 6, can be found at the movie's website. The album is available for preorder on Young's site.

What's on Neil Young's 'Coastal' Soundtrack?

The movie includes performances and backstage shots. Behind-the-scenes footage shows Young as he prepares for his first post-COVID tour. He performs several classic songs in the film, including early cuts such as "Expecting to Fly" and "I Am a Child" from his Buffalo Springfield days.

Other songs featured in the movie and soundtrack range from On the Beach's "Vampire Blues" and Comes a Time's title track to the more recent "Love Earth" from 2022's Crazy Horse collaboration World Record.

You can see the track listing for Coastal: The Soundtrack below.

In January, Young released "Big Change," the first song by his new band, the Chrome Hearts. Earlier this week he announced a world tour with the group that starts on June 18 in Sweden and concludes in September with a concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Young also has the latest record in his "Archives" series being released on March 7. Oceanside Countryside was recorded in 1977 but has sat on the shelf since then. A different version of the lost LP surfaced on the Archives Vol. III box set in 2024.

Neil Young, 'Coastal: The Soundtrack' Track Listing

Side One

1. I’m The Ocean

2. Comes A Time

3. Love Earth

4. Prime Of Life

5. Throw Your Hatred Down

Side Two

1. Vampire Blues

2. When I Hold You In My Arms

3. Expecting To Fly

4. Song X

5. I Am A Child

6. Don’t Forget Love