Christopher Cross’ Debut to Be Expanded With Unreleased Tracks

Christopher Cross' self-titled debut album, a surprise hit in 1980, is being expanded with 11 rare and previously unreleased tracks.

The album, which won five Grammy Awards for the Texas singer-songwriter, came out of nowhere in early 1980 and perched Cross atop the pop charts for the next year.

A digital version of Christopher Cross (Expanded Edition) is released today, while a CD and double-vinyl versions will be available on June 20.

READ MORE: Top 40 Soft-Rock Songs

Christopher Cross was released during the last week of 1979; by spring, its first single, "Ride Like the Wind" — featuring a vocal assist from Michael McDonald, red-hot after the Doobie Brothers' massive success in 1979 — had climbed to No. 2, where it stayed for four weeks.

The album was produced by Michael Omartian and featured an all-star lineup of backing musicians and singers, including Larry Carlton, Don Henley, Nicolette Larson and J.D. Souther.

You can watch a trailer for the expanded version of the album below.

The San Antonio-born singer-songwriter and guitarist was 28 when he recorded his debut LP. He spent the next 12 months as one of music's most popular artists, as the album reached No. 6 (it's since gone five times platinum) and three follow-up singles made the Top 20: "Sailing" (No. 1 for one week), "Never Be the Same" and "Say You'll Be Mine."

The LP won Album of the Year at the next year's Grammys, while Cross won Best New Artist and "Sailing" took three awards, including the coveted Record and Song of the Year.

Later in 1981, Cross returned to No. 1 with "Arthur's Theme (Best That You Can Do)," an Oscar-winning song from the movie Arthur.

What Is on the Expanded Version of Christopher Cross' Debut Album?

The expanded version of Christopher Cross includes "Mary Ann," a bonus track found on the 2012 Japanese reissue of the album, demos of album songs such as "Ride Like the Wind" and "Sailing," and the outtakes "Smiles of Angels" and "Passengers."

You can hear the demo version of "Ride Like the Wind" below.

You can see the track listing for the expanded reissue below.

'Christopher Cross (Expanded Edition)' Track Listing

1. Say You’ll Be Mine

2. I Really Don’t Know Anymore

3. Spinning

4. Never Be The Same

5. Poor Shirley

6. Ride Like The Wind

7. The Light Is On

8. Sailing

9. Minstrel Gigolo

10. Mary Ann

11. Say You’ll Be Mine (Demo)

12. I Really Don’t Know Anymore (Demo)

13. Parade (Demo)

14. Smiles Of Angels (Demo)

15. What Am I Supposed To Believe (Demo)

16. Ride Like The Wind (Demo)

17. The Light Is On (Demo)

18. Passengers (Demo)

19. Say Goodbye To Mary Ann (Demo)

20. Sailing (Demo)