Bruce Springsteen Returns to His Vaults for ‘The Lost Albums’

Bruce Springsteen is returning to his archives for a new box set called Tracks II: The Lost Albums, which includes seven unreleased LPs recorded between 1983 through 2018.

More than 80 songs are collected on the upcoming set, which will be released on June 27. Albums run from LA Garage Sessions '83, the on-road ramp to Born in the U.S.A., to the more recent Perfect World.

"The Lost Albums were full records, some of them even to the point of being mixed and not released," Springsteen said in a press release. "I've played this music to myself and often close friends for years now. I'm glad you’ll get a chance to finally hear them. I hope you enjoy them."

You can watch a trailer for the set below.

Springsteen first teased the project in late 2022, soon after the release of his most recent album, Only the Strong Survive, which included covers of some of his favorite soul songs.

"People look at my work in the '90s, and they go, 'The '90s wasn't a great decade for Bruce. He was kind of doing this, and he wasn't in the E Street Band,'" he noted at the time, adding that he spent some time "completely cleaning out the vault."

"I actually made a lot of music during that period of time. I actually made albums. For one reason or another, the timing wasn't right or whatever, [and] I didn't put them out."

The first volume of Tracks, a four-disc box set, came out in 1998 and included songs that covered Springsteen's entire career up to that point. Starting with four 1972 demos of songs that later appeared on his 1973 debut, Greetings From Asbury Park, N.J., and winding through unreleased cuts from Born to Run, Darkness on the Edge of Town and Born in the U.S.A. and concluding with an outtake from 1995's The Ghost of Tom Joad, the set gathered many, but not all, of Springsteen's leftovers.

Box sets dedicated to Darkness on the Edge of Town and 1980's The River - from 2010 and 2015 - included dozens of outtakes from both albums' lengthy sessions. The new Tracks II features recordings dating to 1983, soon after Springsteen released the solo Nebraska and began work on the superstar-making Born in the U.S.A.

What's on Bruce Springsteen's 'Tracks II: The Lost Albums'?

The seven "lost albums" include LA Garage Sessions ’83, Streets of Philadelphia Sessions, Faithless, Somewhere North of Nashville, Inyo, Twilight Hours and Perfect World.

You can see the track listings for the albums below. It will be available as a seven-CD, nine vinyl LPs and digital sets. An abridged version of the collection, Lost And Found: Selections from The Lost Albums, will be released on the same day and feature 20 songs from the various LPs.

Several songs familiar to Springsteen fans show up throughout the albums, including the B-side "Johnny Bye Bye," an early version of "My Hometown" and "Stand on It" and "Janey Don't You Lose Heart," B-sides that appeared on the first Tracks volume.

You can hear "Rain in the River," from Perfect World, below.

Bruce Springsteen, 'Tracks II: The Lost Albums' Track Listing

LA Garage Sessions ’83

1. Follow That Dream

2. Don’t Back Down On Our Love

3. Little Girl Like You

4. Johnny Bye Bye

5. Sugarland

6. Seven Tears

7. Fugitive’s Dream

8. Black Mountain Ballad

9. Jim Deer

10. County Fair

11. My Hometown

12. One Love

13. Don’t Back Down

14. Richfield Whistle

15. The Klansman

16. Unsatisfied Heart

17. Shut Out The Light

18. Fugitive’s Dream (Ballad)

Streets of Philadelphia Sessions

1. Blind Spot

2. Maybe I Don’t Know You

3. Something In The Well

4. Waiting On The End Of The World

5. The Little Things

6. We Fell Down

7. One Beautiful Morning

8. Between Heaven and Earth

9. Secret Garden

10. The Farewell Party

Faithless

1. The Desert (Instrumental)

2. Where You Goin’, Where You From

3. Faithless

4. All God’s Children

5. A Prayer By The River (Instrumental)

6. God Sent You

7. Goin’ To California

8. The Western Sea (Instrumental)

9. My Master’s Hand

10. Let Me Ride

11. My Master’s Hand (Theme)

Somewhere North of Nashville

1. Repo Man

2. Tiger Rose

3. Poor Side of Town

4. Delivery Man

5. Under A Big Sky

6. Detail Man

7. Silver Mountain

8. Janey Don’t You Lose Heart

9. You’re Gonna Miss Me When I’m Gone

10. Stand On It

11. Blue Highway

12. Somewhere North of Nashville

Inyo

1. Inyo

2. Indian Town

3. Adelita

4. The Aztec Dance

5. The Lost Charro

6. Our Lady of Monroe

7. El Jardinero (Upon the Death of Ramona)

8. One False Move

9. Ciudad Juarez

10. When I Build My Beautiful House

Twilight Hours

1. Sunday Love

2. Late in the Evening

3. Two of Us

4. Lonely Town

5. September Kisses

6. Twilight Hours

7. I’ll Stand By You

8. High Sierra

9. Sunliner

10. Another You

11. Dinner at Eight

12. Follow The Sun

Perfect World

1. I’m Not Sleeping

2. Idiot’s Delight

3. Another Thin Line

4. The Great Depression

5. Blind Man

6. Rain In The River

7. If I Could Only Be Your Lover

8. Cutting Knife

9. You Lifted Me Up

10. Perfect World