The Alice Cooper Group Reunites for Their First Album in 50 Years

Alice Cooper - the original group, not the solo artist - have announced their first new studio album in over 50 years.

The Revenge of Alice Cooper, which arrives on July 25, features all four surviving members: singer Alice Cooper, guitarist Michael Bruce, bassist Dennis Dunaway and drummer Neal Smith. It also includes a special appearance by the late guitarist Glen Buxton, who died in 1997 on the song "What Happened to You," which was built from a riff from one of his old demo tapes.

You can see the full track list below and the album art above. The album's first single, "Black Mamba," will debut Tuesday April 22 on Cooper's syndicated radio show, Alice's Attic.

In a new interview with Billboard, Cooper says working together again felt very natural. "It was very much like this was our next album after [1973's] Muscle of Love. Isn't that funny after 50 years? All of a sudden it just falls into place."

After debuting in 1969 with Pretties for You, Alice Cooper released a string of beloved albums including 1972's School's Out and 1973's Billion Dollar Babies before splitting up in 1974.

Following their dissolution, Cooper the singer legally changed his name to Alice Cooper, released 1975's Welcome to My Nightmare and launched a successful solo career that continues to this day.

Another important member of the team is also returning. The Revenge... was produced by longtime Cooper collaborator Bob Ezrin, who worked with the group on 1971's Love it to Death and Killer as well as School's Out and Billion Dollar Babies, and who has frequently collaborated with Cooper as a solo artist.

"On this album it was much more of a band, where each of us had a certain say," Cooper says of The Revenge... sessions. "It wasn't like my albums. I'm not gonna have a final say on it; I had one-fourth of the say on it, and that's the way we always did it."

The surviving members of the group have joined Cooper for multiple tracks on three of his last four solo studio albums: 2011's Welcome 2 My Nightmare, 2017's Paranormal and 2021's Detroit Stories.

Cooper and his normal, and excellent, touring band recently announced a co-headlining tour with Judas Priest, which is currently set to kick off Sept. 16 in Biloxi, Mississippi and conclude Oct. 26 in Houston.

The singer tells Billboard he's open to performing live with the original band again, under the right circumstances. "I don't really see it being a full-out tour... but I could see it being a feature, like maybe going into certain cities - Detroit, New York, L.A., London maybe, and doing a half-hour or 40 minutes in a club or something. We always leave these things open, and if it looks feasible then we do it."

'The Revenge of Alice Cooper' Track List

1. "Black Mamba"

2. "Wild Ones"

3. "Up All Night"

4. "Kill The Flies"

5. "One Night Stand"

6. "Blood On The Sun"

7. "Crap That Gets In The Way Of Your Dreams"

8. "Famous Face"

9. "Money Screams"

10. "What A Syd"

11. "Inter Galactic Vagabond Blues"

12. "What Happened To You"

13. "I Ain’t Done Wrong"

14. "See You On The Other Side"