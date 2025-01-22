Doobie Brothers Announce New Album, ‘Walk This Road’

The Doobie Brothers will release a new album this year, titled Walk This Road.

Scheduled for release on June 6, it features the reunited lineup of Patrick Simmons, Tom Johnston, John McFee and Michael McDonald. The album was produced by John Shanks, who also produced the band's 2021 album Liberte.

Two songs from the new album are out now, "Walk This Road" and "Call Me," both of which can be heard below. (A full track listing is also available below.) The former features Mavis Staples as a guest artist.

"We all sang on 'Walk This Road,' that's a different kind of track for us to do," Johnston explained in a statement. "I think it's good to try to do things you haven't done before, that's the way it should be."

Reunited With Michael McDonald

Though McDonald was a part of the band during the recording of their last release, the aforementioned Liberte, he did not appear on it. The last album he did contribute to was 2014's Southbound, which featured reimagined versions of the Doobie Brothers' own songs. The last release of new original material McDonald played on was 1980's One Step Closer.

"Getting back in with the guys and playing again is great," McDonald said. "In my heart I've always been a Doobie Brother. We've all remained friends over the years. We've all been enjoying it tremendously, even more than we thought we would."

Listen to the Doobie Brothers' 'Walk This Road'

Listen to the Doobie Brothers' 'Call Me'

The Doobie Brothers, 'Walk This Road' Track Listing:

1. "Walk this Road" Featuring Mavis Staples

2. "Angels & Mercy"

3. "Call Me"

4. "Learn to Let Go"

5. "State of Grace"

6. "Here to Stay"

7. "The Kind That Lasts"

8. "New Orleans"

9. "Speed of Pain"

10 "Lahaina"