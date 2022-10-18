November 2022 New Music Releases

Another Record Store Day Black Friday event brings exciting new releases from the Doors, Fleetwood Mac, David Bowie, Duran Duran, Motorhead, Ringo Starr, Captain Beefheart and the Cure, among others. And November has lots more to offer.

A huge pile of pending reissues is highlighted by Guns N' Roses' Use Your Illusion, Queen's The Miracle, Kiss' career-saving Creatures of the Night and John Mellencamp's 1985 album Scarecrow. Elsewhere, the new David Bowie box set Divine Symmetry delves into his Hunky Dory era, while the Beach Boys' Sail on Sailor: 1972 focuses on music from 1972's Carl and the Passions - "So Tough" and 1973's Holland.

World Record is Neil Young's 42nd album and 15th with longtime backing band Crazy Horse. Bruce Springsteen is back with an album of soul covers. Tom Petty's celebrated 1997 residency at the Fillmore will be highlighted in a new release. The Doors are finally issuing the previously unheard "Paris Blues," which has been described as their "last known unissued studio recording."

More information on these and other pending rock albums can be found below. Remember to follow our continuously updated list of new music releases for details on records issued throughout the year.

Nov. 4

Billy Joel, Live at Yankee Stadium: June 22 & 23, 1990 (remixed 2CD set)

John Entwistle [The Who], Rarities Oxhumed: Volume One

John Mellencamp, Scarecrow Deluxe (2CD set)

Steely Dan, Can't Buy a Thrill (180-gram vinyl reissue)

Suzi Quatro, Uncovered (six-song EP)

Nov. 11

Bruce Springsteen, Only the Strong Survive

David Bowie, Moonage Daydream (DVD)

Guns N' Roses, Use Your Illusion: Super Deluxe Reissue (97-song box)

Jonathan Richman and the Modern Lovers, Back In Your Life (reissue)

Mammoth WVH, Mammoth WVH (deluxe edition)

Various artists, Life Moves Pretty Fast: The John Hughes Mixtapes (4CD box, with Psychedelic Furs, Simple Minds, Kate Bush, New Order, others)

Nov. 15

Smashing Pumpkins, ATUM: Act 1

Nov. 18

The Beach Boys, Sail on Sailor: 1972

David Bowie, Moonage Daydream (2-disc companion album)

Iron Maiden, Number of the Beast (expanded 40th-anniversary reissue)

Jimi Hendrix, Los Angeles Forum: April 26, 1969

Kiss, Creatures of the Night (expanded 5CD reissue)

Michael Jackson, Thriller 40

Neil Young and Crazy Horse, World Record

Nickelback, Get Rollin'

Peter Green [Fleetwood Mac], In the Skies (expanded reissue)

Queen, The Miracle: Collector's Edition

Smithereens, Christmas with the Smithereens (vinyl reissue)

Nov. 25

The Cure, Wish: 30th Anniversary Edition (expanded 3CD reissue)

David Bowie, A Divine Symmetry: The Journey to Hunky Dory (4CD/Blu-ray set)

David Crosby, Live at the Capitol Theatre

The Flaming Lips, Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots (20th anniversary super deluxe edition)

Jim Croce, You Don't Mess Around With Jim (50th-anniversary reissue)

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Live at the Fillmore: 1997

Record Store Day: Black Friday

RSD EXCLUSIVE

Bryan Ferry, Taxi (LP)

Captain Beefheart and the Magic Band, Clear Spot: 50th Anniversary (2LP)

The Cure, Wish: 30th Anniversary Edition (2LP picture disc)

Dave Davies, Fractured Mindz (2LP)

David Bowie, The Next Day Extra EP (12-inch vinyl); "Peace on Earth/Little Drummer Boy" (12-inch vinyl with Bing Crosby)

Dee Snider and Lzzy Hale, "The Magic of Christmas Day" (10-inch vinyl)

The Doors, Paris Blues (LP)

Duran Duran, Live at Hammersmith '82 (2LP)

Fleetwood Mac, The Alternate Collection (LP box set/CD box set)

The Grateful Dead, Wembley Empire Pool, London, England 4/7/1972 (5LP)

Iggy Pop, Apres (LP)

Joe Strummer, Live at Music Millennium (LP)

Jorma Kaukonen, Too Many Years (2LP)

Marshall Crenshaw, Marshall Crenshaw: 40th Anniversary Edition (2LP)

Motley Crue, Girls Girls Girls Tour EP (10-inch vinyl)

Motorhead, The Lost Tapes Vol. 3: Live in Malmo 2000 (2LP)

Nico, Live at the Library Theatre '83 (LP)

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Return of the Dream Canteen (LP)

Rick Springfield, Jessie's Girl: 40th Anniversary (12-inch vinyl)

Ringo Starr, Old Wave (CD)

Ted Nugent, Spirit of the Wild (2LP)

Todd Rundgren, Something/Anything (4LP)

Various artists, The Best of Dark Horse Records: 1974-1977 (LP, with Jim Keltner, David Foster, Ravi Shankar, Danny Kortchmar and Henry McCullough of Wings)

RSD FIRST

Ace Frehley, Origins Vol. 2 (LP picture disc)

America, Live at Goodbye Summer Festival (LP/CD)

Brian Wilson, Long Promised Road (LP)

The Flying Burrito Brothers, Live From The Bottom Line NYC 1976 (LP)

Janis Joplin & Jorma Kaukonen, The Legendary Typewriter Tape: 6/25/64 Jorma's House (LP)

Jefferson Airplane, Live at the Monterey International Pop Festival (LP)

Jerry Garcia Band, Pure Jerry: Coliseum, Hampton, VA, November 9, 1991 (5LP)

Jonathan Richman and the Modern Lovers, Jonathan Sings! (LP)

Jimi Hendrix, Burning Desire (2LP)

The Monkees, More of the Monkees: 55th Anniversary Mono Edition (LP)

Mr. Big, Mr. Big (LP)

Ringo Starr, Ringo the 4th (translucent orange and translucent blue vinyl)

Townes Van Zandt, At My Window: 35th Anniversary Edition (sky-blue LP)

Various artists, Nightclubbing: The Birth of Punk Rock in NYC (CD/DVD, with Iggy and the Stooges, New York Dolls, Billy Idol, Lenny Kaye, Steve Stevens and Sid Vicious)

LIMITED/REGIONAL

Dave Davies, "21st Century" (7-inch vinyl)

Iggy Pop, Apres (CD)

Keith Richards, Main Offender / Winos in London '92 (two-cassette)

Question Mark and the Mysterians, Cavestomp! Presents: Are You for Real? (LP)

Ringo Starr and His All-Starr Band, Live at the Greek Theater 2019 (2LP); Old Wave (LP)

Tower of Power, 40th Anniversary: Live (2LP)

December and Beyond

Elvis Presley, Elvis On Tour (6CD/Blu-ray box)

Humble Pie, The A&M Box Set 1970-1975 (8CD box)

Neil Young, Harvest (expanded 50th-anniversary set)

Kansas, Another Fork in the Road: 50 Years of Kansas

Smashing Pumpkins, ATUM: Act 2-3

Depeche Mode, Memento Mori