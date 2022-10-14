Neil Young’s ‘Harvest’ Expanded in 50th Anniversary Box Set
Neil Young's multiplatinum album Harvest returns as a 50th-anniversary-edition box set that will include the original LP, a previously unseen film, studio outtakes and an unearthed solo performance.
The reissue is due on Dec. 2 in CD, DVD and vinyl formats. A lithograph accompanies the vinyl box. Hardbound books and fold-out posters complete the packages. Preordering for the Harvest reissues is already underway. A newly released live version of "Heart of Gold" and a listing of the bonus tracks can be found below.
Sessions held at Young's "Harvest Barn" in Northern California are the focus of Harvest Time, the two-hour movie. Harvest was completed with additional recordings in Nashville and London before streaking to the top of the Billboard album chart. Young earned a pair of Top 40 finishes with the singles "Old Man" and "Heart of Gold," the latter of which went to No. 1 as Harvest became 1972's top-selling album.
Young's newfound status as a pop star would be short-lived. The success of "Heart of Gold" "put me in the middle of the road," he wrote in the liner notes to the 1977 compilation Decade. "Traveling there soon became a bore, so I headed for the ditch. A rougher ride, but I saw more interesting people there.”
The new box set will also include a trio of additional tracks from the era: "Bad Fog of Loneliness," "Journey Through the Past," and "Dance Dance Dance." Joel Bernstein shot previously unseen images for the book, adding extensive liner notes.
Harvest: 50th Anniversary Box Bonus Tracks
Neil Young: BBC In Concert
(unreleased live concert)
"Out on the Weekend"
"Old Man"
"Journey Through the Past"
"Heart of Gold"
"Don’t Let It Bring You Down"
"A Man Needs a Maid"
"Love in Mind"
"Dance Dance Dance"
Harvest Outtakes:
"Bad Fog of Loneliness"
"Journey Through the Past" (previously unreleased)
"Dance Dance Dance" (previously unreleased)
DVD 1: Harvest Time
(unreleased film)
DVD 2: Neil Young BBC In Concert
(unreleased live concert)
"Out on the Weekend"
"Old Man"
"Journey Through the Past"
"Heart of Gold"
"Don’t Let It Bring You Down"
"A Man Needs a Maid"
"Love in Mind"
"Dance Dance Dance"
