Neil Young to Perform at Farm Aid Following Tour Cancellation

Neil Young will perform at this year's Farm Aid festival on Sept. 21 in Saratoga Springs, New York.

He'll be joined by fellow Farm Aid board members Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp and Dave Matthews, plus Mavis Staples, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, Lukas Nelson with the Travelin' McCourys, Charley Crockett, Joy Oladokun, Southern Avenue, Cassandra Lewis and Jesse Welles.

"We're energized to be back in New York," Nelson, who organized the first Farm Aid back in 1985, said in a statement (via Rolling Stone). "The farmers here have always found ways to innovate and contribute to their communities, even as they deal with uncertainties, extreme weather and policies that favor corporations over people. Farmers need us to stand with them as they work to grow our future."

Neil Young's Recent Cancellations

With the exception of 2021 and 2022, Young has performed at every Farm Aid since its inception. But his appearance at this year's is even more notable as it will mark his first concert since the cancellation of his summer tour with Crazy Horse. The tour began in April, but the dates scheduled for July through September were ultimately canceled on account of illness.

"We will try to play some of the dates we miss as time passes when we are ready to rock again!" the band wrote in a statement posted to Young's website. "We know many of you made travel plans and we apologize for the inconvenience. Thanks for your understanding and patience. Health is #1. We want to stay and do more shows and more albums for you… and for us."

Tickets for this year's Farm Aid will be available starting July 26.