Joni Mitchell Follows Neil Young Back to Spotify

Joni Mitchell's music has quietly returned to Spotify after a two-year hiatus.

She made headlines after joining Neil Young's boycott over the music-streaming site's deal to exclusively distribute The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. Young issued an ultimatum to the music service, saying: "They can have Rogan or Young. Not both."

The comedian had come under fire for comments regarding COVID-19 and vaccines. "Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives," Mitchell said at the time. "I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue."

READ MORE: Top 10 Joni Mitchell Songs

Rogan's contract, reportedly worth an estimated $200 million, has ended. The Joe Rogan Experience is now on Apple and Amazon. Young was the first to return to Spotify two weeks ago – and now Mitchell has followed suit.

"Spotify, the No. 1 streaming of low-res music in the world – Spotify where you get less quality than we made – will now be home of my music again," Young confirmed on his website.

Joe Rogan Fires Back at Neil Young

Still, Young didn't exactly sound thrilled about this turn of events: "My decision comes as music services Apple and Amazon have started serving the same disinformation podcast features I opposed at Spotify. I cannot just leave Apple and Amazon, like I did with Spotify, because my music would have very little streaming outlet to music lovers at all."

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Rogan fired back at Young over his return.

"His excuse was he said that because all of the platforms are now allowing my disinformation, he's just going back on Spotify too," Rogan said on his podcast. "Great to know you've got some ethics."

Rogan's guest, political commentator James Lindsay, then added: "Well, everybody's doing it these days — disinformation."