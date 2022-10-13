Queen Announces Mammoth ‘The Miracle’ Box Set Reissue

Queen will release an expanded collector’s edition of their 1989 album The Miracle on Nov. 18.

The Miracle Collector’s Edition is available to preorder now on the band’s website in a variety of configurations. The most extensive — the Super Deluxe Collector’s Edition bundle — arrives as an eight-disc box set that includes a “long-lost original LP cut” and CD copy of the album. Four other CDs will contain The Miracle Sessions; an Alternative Miracle comprising bonus tracks, B-sides, extended and single versions; an instrumental disc of The Miracle; and a disc of radio interviews.

The set is rounded out by The Miracle Videos on both Blu-ray and DVD formats, which also features band interviews (including John Deacon’s final interview) and behind-the-scenes footage of the making of the videos and The Miracle’s album cover, featuring graphic designer Richard Gray.

You can see the full collector's edition track listing below.

The Miracle Super Deluxe Collector’s Edition also includes a 76-page photo book, original fan-club letters from the band, contemporary press reviews, extensive liner notes and — for fans who splurge on the "Press Pack" online exclusive — a reproduction of the promotional press kit that Queen sent out in 1989.

Of this bonus material, guitarist Brian May said in a statement: “We had all these bits and pieces of tracks, and some of them were half-finished, some of them were just an idea, and some of them were nearly finished, and it sort of happened on its own really. There are some tracks which you always want to get out and work on, and so they get finished, and there are some tracks which you think, ‘Oh, that’s great, but I don’t really know what to do with it at this moment,’ so they naturally get left by the wayside.”

Queen previewed The Miracle bonus material on Thursday with the previously unheard track “Face It Alone.” It’s the first song released by the band to feature Freddie Mercury’s vocals since a trio of songs on 2014's Queen Forever compilation.

Queen, 'The Miracle' Super Deluxe Collector's Edition Track Listing

CD 1 / LP

1. "Party"

2. "Khashoggi's Ship"

3. "The Miracle"

4. "I Want It All"

5. "The Invisible Man"

6. "Breakthru"

7. "Rain Must Fall"

8. "Scandal"

9. "My Baby Does Me"

10. "Was It All Worth It"

CD 2 - The Miracle Sessions

1. "Party" (Original Take)

2. "Khashoggi's Ship" (Original Take)

3. "The Miracle" (Original Take with John's Ending)

4. "I Want It All" (Original Take)

5. "The Invisible Man" (Early Version with Guide Vocal)

6. "When Love Breaks Up" (Demo)

7. "Breakthru" (Real Drums and Bass)

8. "Rain Must Fall" (Demo)

9. "Scandal" (Original Rough Mix)

10. "My Baby Does Me"

11. "Was It All Worth It" (Original Take)

12. "You Know You Belong to Me"

13. "I Guess We're Falling Out" (Demo)

14. "Dog With a Bone"

15. "Water" (Demo)

16. "Face It Alone"

CD 3 - Alternative Miracle

1. "I Want It All" (Single Version)

2. "Hang On In There" [B-Side]

3. "Breakthru" (12” Version)

4. "Stealin’" [B-Side]

5. "The Invisible Man" (12” Version)

6. "Hijack My Heart" [B-Side]

7. "Scandal" (12” Version)

8. "My Life Has Been Saved" [B-Side]

9. "Stone Cold Crazy" (Live At The Rainbow, London '74) [B-Side]

10. "My Melancholy Blues" (Live At Houston, Texas ’77) [B-Side]

11. "Chinese Torture" [Instrumental]

CD 4 - Miracu-mentals

1. "Party" (Instrumental)

2. "Khashoggi's Ship" (Backing Track)

3. "The Miracle" (Backing Track)

4. "I Want It All" (Backing Track)

5. "The Invisible Man" (Backing Track)

6. "Breakthru" (Backing Track)

7. "Rain Must Fall" (Backing Track)

8. "Scandal" (Backing Track)

9. "My Baby Does Me" (Backing Track)

10. "Was It All Worth It" (Backing Track)

CD 5 - The Miracle Interviews

1. "Queen for an Hour" (Trailer)

2. "Queen for an Hour" (Roger, John, Freddie & Briain with Mike Read)

3. "Queen for an Hour" (Trailer Outtakes)

4. "Rockline" (Brian & Roger with Bob Coburn)

DVD / Blu-Ray - The Miracle Promo Videos

1. "I Want It All" (Promo Video)

2. "Breakthru" (Promo Video)

3. "The Invisible Man" (Promo Video)

4. "Scandal" (Promo Video)

5. "The Miracle" (Promo Video)

6. "Was It All Worth It" (Promo Video)

7. "The Making of The Miracle Videos"

8. "The Miracle Interviews"

9. "The Making of The Miracle Album Cover"