Listen to Jimi Hendrix’s Live ’69 Version of ‘I Don’t Live Today’

A new Jimi Hendrix Experience live album is on the way, showcasing the late guitar icon at the height of his abilities.

Los Angeles Forum: April 26, 1969 will be released on Nov. 18 via Legacy Recordings. It features the original Experience lineup with Hendrix on guitar and vocals, Noel Redding on bass and Mitch Mitchell on drums. Initially recorded in the spring of 1969, this is the first time the recording is being released in its entirety, just in time for what would have been Hendrix's 80th birthday (Nov 27).

You can listen to the first track from the release, "I Don't Live Today," and see the full track listing below.

Produced by Janie Hendrix, the guitarist's sister; John McDermott, manager of Hendrix's music catalog; and Eddie Kramer, Los Angeles Forum: April 26, 1969 features several classics, such as "Foxey Lady," and "Purple Haze," as well as an early rendition of "The Star Spangled Banner," which Hendrix would later perform memorably at Woodstock. ("Here’s a song we was all brainwashed with," Hendrix says on the recording.) The Experience closed their performance that night with a medley of "Voodoo Child (Slight Return)" and Cream's "Sunshine of Your Love."

Los Angeles Forum: April 26, 1969 will be available on vinyl, CD and digital platforms. It includes liner notes by music critic Randy Lewis and a preface by ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons, who attended the Forum show himself. The album is available for preorder now.

The Jimi Hendrix Experience, 'Los Angeles Forum: April 26, 1969,' Track Listing

1. "Intro"

2. "Tax Free"

3. "Foxey Lady"

4. "Red House"

5. "Spanish Castle Magic"

6. "Star Spangled Banner"

7. "Purple Haze"

8. "I Don’t Live Today"

9. "Voodoo Child (Slight Return)"

10. "Sunshine of Your Love"

11. "Voodoo Child (Slight Return)"