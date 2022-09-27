Beach Boys Announce ‘Sail on Sailor – 1972′ Box Set

The Beach Boys will release a new box set titled Sail on Sailor –1972 that features music from 1972's Carl and the Passions - "So Tough" and 1973's Holland. It will arrive on Nov. 18.

The collection includes newly remastered versions of both albums, plus Holland’s Mount Vernon and Fairway (A Fairytale) EP (with its original instructions: "Please listen in the dark") and a previously unreleased concert recorded at New York City's Carnegie Hall on Thanksgiving 1972.

Produced by Mark Linett and Alan Boyd, the six-CD/five-LP box set also includes various unreleased outtakes, alternate mixes, a cappella versions of songs and more. Of the 105 tracks, 80 have never been released before. The super deluxe edition also comes with a 48-page booklet with liner notes by Howie Edelson, containing both new and archival interviews with the Beach Boys, rare photos of the band, producer notes from Linett and Boyd, promotional memorabilia and more.

Sail on Sailor –1972 is available for preorder now.

Watch an Unboxing Video for the Beach Boys' 'Sail on Sailor - 1972'

You can see a complete track listing below, as well as listen to the first release from the collection, a live recording of "You Need a Mess of Help to Stand Alone," from Carnegie Hall in 1972.

The Beach Boys, 'Sail on Sailor - 1972,' Six-CD Super Deluxe Edition Track Listing

CD One - 'Carl and the Passions - "So Tough"'

1. "You Need a Mess of Help to Stand Alone"

2. "Here She Comes"

3. "He Come Down"

4. "Marcella"

5. "Hold on Dear Brother"

6. "Make It Good"

7. "All This Is That"

8. "Cuddle Up"

'Carl and the Passions - "So Tough"' Bonus Tracks (Previously Unreleased)

9. "The Road Not Taken" (demo - previously unreleased)

10. All This Is That" (a Cappella mix - previously unreleased)

11. "He Come Down" (2022 mix - previously unreleased)

12. "You Need a Mess of Help to Stand Alone" (track and backing vocals)

13. "Marcella" (a Cappella mix - previously unreleased)

14. "Make It Good" (alternate mix with Intro - previously unreleased)

15. "Cuddle Up" (alternate mix - previously unreleased)

16. "Carl and the Passions / Pet Sounds Promo" (1972)

CD Two - 'Holland'

1. "Sail on Sailor"

2. "Steamboat"

3. "California Saga - Big Sur"

4. "California Saga - The Beaks of Eagles"

5. "California Saga - California"

6. "The Trader"

7. "Leaving This Town"

8. "Only With You"

9. "Funky Pretty"

'Mount Vernon and Fairway (A Fairytale)'

By Brian Wilson (Please listen in the dark)

10. "Mount Vernon and Fairway Theme"

11. "I'm the Pied Piper - Instrumental"

12. "Better Get Back in Bed"

13. "Magic Transistor Radio"

14. "I'm the Pied Piper"

15. Radio King Dom"

Holland Bonus Tracks (Previously Unreleased)

16. "We Got Love" (2022 mix - previously unreleased)

17. "Hard Time" (previously unreleased)

18. "Carry Me Home" (previously unreleased)

19. "California Saga - The Beaks of Eagles" (1973 single mix - previously unreleased)

20. "California Saga - California" (1973 single mix)

21. "Sail on Sailor" (track - previously unreleased 2022 mix)

22. "Holland Promo 1" (1973)

CD Three - 'The Beach Boys Live at Carnegie Hall' (Previously Unreleased) November 23, 1972

1st Set

1."Concert Intro: Jack Rieley"

2. "Sloop John B"

3. "You Need a Mess of Help to Stand Alone"

4. "Leaving This Town"

5. "Darlin'"

6. "Only With You"

7. "Heroes and Villains"

8. "Long Promised Road"

9. "Don't Worry, Baby"

10. "Student Demonstration Time"

11. "I Get Around"

CD Four - 'The Beach Boys Live at Carnegie Hall' (Previously Unreleased) November 23, 1972

2nd Set

1. "Intro to 2nd Set: Jack Rieley"

2. "Marcella"

3. "California Saga - California"

4. "Help Me, Rhonda"

5. "Let the Wind Blow"

6. "Medley: Wonderful / Don't Worry, Bill"

7. "God Only Knows"

8. "Do It Again"

9. "Wouldn’t It Be Nice"

10. "Wild Honey"

11. "Good Vibrations"

12. "California Girls"

13. "Surfin' USA"

14. "Fun Fun Fun"

15. "Jumpin' Jack Flash"

CD Five - 1972 Sessions (Previously Unreleased)

1. "You Need a Mess of Help to Stand Alone" (a Capella mix - previously unreleased)

2. "Marcella" (track and backing vocals - previously unreleased)

3. "Here She Comes" (session excerpt - previously unreleased)

4. "Here She Comes" (2022 mix - previously unreleased)

5. "He Come Down" (a Cappella section - previously unreleased)

6. "Hold on Dear Brother" (track and backing vocals - previously unreleased)

7. "Steamboat" (track and backing vocals - previously unreleased)

8. "California Saga - California" (track and backing vocals - previously unreleased)

9. "The Trader" (track and backing vocals - previously unreleased)

10. "The Trader" (second section a Cappella - previously unreleased)

11. "Only With You" (alternate mix - previously unreleased)

12. "Funky Pretty" (track and backing vocals - previously unreleased)

13. "Sail On Sailor" (songwriting session - previously unreleased)

14. "Sail On Sailor" (a Cappella mix - previously unreleased)

15. "Out on the Country" (version 1) (previously unreleased)

16. "Out in the Country" (version 2) (previously unreleased)

17. "Oh Sweet Something" (previously unreleased)

18. "Spark in the Dark" (previously unreleased track)

19. "Rooftop Harry" (previously unreleased track)

18. "Body Talk (Grease Job)" (previously unreleased track)

19. "Holland Promo 2" (1973)

CD - 6 Live Bonus Tracks

1. "We Got Love" (Live 1973 - previously unreleased)

2. "California Saga - Big Sur" (Live 1973 - previously unreleased)

3. "Funky Pretty" (Live 1973 - previously unreleased)

4. "The Trader" (Live 1975 - previously unreleased)

5. "Sail on Sailor" (Live 1975 - previously unreleased)

6. "All This Is That" (Live 1993 - previously unreleased)

'Mount Vernon and Fairway (A Fairytale)' (Previously Unreleased)

7. "Fairy Tale Music" (2022 mix - previously unreleased)

8. "Pa Let Her Go Out (Better Get Back in Bed)" (alternate version with intro - previously unreleased)

9. "I'm the Pied Piper" (a Cappella section - previously unreleased)

10. "Radio King Dom" (a Cappella section - previously unreleased)

11. "I'm the Pied Piper" (alternate take spoken section - previously unreleased)

12. "Medley: Mount Vernon and Fairway Theme / A Casual Look" (session excerpt - previously unreleased)

1972 Bonus Tracks (Previously Unreleased)

13. "Little Child (Daddy Dear)" ('Holland' home recording)

14. "Susie Cincinnati" ('Holland' home recording)

15. "Medley: Gimme Some Lovin' / I Need Your Love"

California Saga Trilogy

16. "California Saga - Big Sur"

17. "California Saga - The Beaks of Eagles" (2022 edit - previously unreleased)

18. "California Saga - California"

19. Carry Me Home" (track and backing vocals - previously unreleased)

20. "All This Is That" (a Capella alternate verse - previously unreleased)