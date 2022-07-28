The Cure to Release 30th-Anniversary Edition of ‘Wish’

The Cure will release a 30th-anniversary deluxe edition of their 1992 album, Wish, on Oct. 7.

Newly remastered by Robert Smith and Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios, the three-CD or two-LP set features 45 tracks, including the original album, as well as over 20 previously unreleased demos.

Four tracks from the band's 1993 mail-order-only cassette, Lost Wishes, are also included. None of them have ever appeared on CD or in digital format. There's also a previously unreleased song, "A Wendy Band," from 1992 sessions at Manor Studio, a previously unheard live version of "End" recorded in Paris in 1992 and other alternative mixes.

You can listen to “Uyea Sound,” from Lost Wishes, below.

In revisiting the Wish material, Smith said he feels the band has come full circle from 30 years ago. "There’s a side to the album which I had kind of forgotten, a very gentle, yearning thing which is quite beautiful," he said in a press release, adding that in 1992, the Cure had been so busy touring that they hadn't had time to fully wrap up production.

"In the studio control room, it all sounded excellent, but I got too busy sorting out our upcoming concerts to properly oversee the mastering. It was too late to do anything about it; the album was out, and we were off around the world again. It has really bugged me for a very long time. It has taken 30 years, but finally, finally, my Wish has come true.”

The track listing for the three-CD version of the set is below. The Cure is set to embark on a European tour this October. Details can be found on the band's website.

The Cure, 'Wish' Deluxe Edition Track Listing

