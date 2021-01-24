The list of February 2021 new music releases quickly picks up steam before culminating with a signature last Friday overstuffed with new sounds.

Alice Cooper's Detroit Stories lives up to its title, taking inspiration from his hometown. Two members of Toto have cross-collaborative solo projects on the way. Foo Fighters are also releasing Medicine at Midnight, the nine-song follow-up to 2017's Concrete and Gold.

Neil Young's Way Down in the Rust Bucket documents a 1990 Ragged Glory-era performance by Crazy Horse. Whitesnake's rootsier side will be explored on The Blues Album, which pulls key songs from studio records released between 1984 and 2011. Elsewhere, the expanded 50th anniversary box set for the Band's Stage Fright presents the 1970 studio project in its originally planned song order.

Black Sabbath's reissue of 1972's Vol. 4 is bolstered by 20 previously unreleased studio and live recordings. A collection of 1970-era recordings by Bob Dylan includes outtakes and alternate versions from the sessions that produced Self Portrait and New Morning, highlighted by a complete May date with George Harrison.

More information on these and other new rock-related efforts can be found below. Remember to follow our continuously updated list of 2021 New Music Releases for details on projects issued throughout the year.

Feb. 5

Arcade Fire, Reflektor (vinyl reissue)

Curved Air, The Albums 1970-1973 (4CD clamshell box)

Downes Braide Association [Yes' Geoff Downes], Halcyon Hymns

Dusty Springfield, The Complete Atlantic Singles 1968-1971

Fine Young Cannibals, Fine Young Cannibals; The Raw and the Cooked (expanded edition reissues)

Foo Fighters, Medicine at Midnight

Feb. 12

Arc of Life [Yes' Jon Davison and Billy Sherwood], Arc of Life

The Band, Stage Fright: 50th Anniversary Edition

Black Sabbath, Vol 4: Super Deluxe Edition

Carole King, Tapestry (vinyl reissue)

Dio, Evil or Divine: Live in New York City

Huey Lewis and the News, Plan B; Soulsville (reissues)

Love and Death [Korn's Brian "Head" Welch], Perfectly Preserved

Pretty Reckless, Death By Rock and Roll [with Kim Thayil, Matt Cameron, Tom Morello]

Todd Rundgren, Nearly Human (expanded deluxe edition)

Tommy Bolin, Shake the Devil: The Lost Sessions

Feb. 19

Edie Brickell and New Bohemians, Hunter and the Dog Star

Frank Zappa, Zappa: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (3CD set)

Hearty Har [sons of John Fogerty], Radio Astro

Nilsson, Gold (3CD set)

Various artists, Staring at the Rudeboys: The British Ska Revival 1979-1989 [3CD set with the Specials, Madness, others]

Whitesnake, The Blues Album

Feb. 26

Alice Cooper, Detroit Stories

Black Crowes, Shake Your Money Maker (expanded 30th anniversary reissue)

Bob Dylan, Bob Dylan – 1970 (3CD set)

Bonnie Tyler, The Best Is Yet to Come

Georgia Satellites, Ultimate Georgia Satellites (3CD set)

Ike and Tina Turner, Come Together; ’Nuff Said (single-disc reissue)

Jackie DeShannon, Laurel Canyon; Put a Little Love In Your Heart; To Be Free; Songs (two-disc reissue)

Joseph Williams [Toto], Denizen Tenant

Lynyrd Skynyrd, Nothing Comes Easy: 1991-2012 (5CD clamshell box)

Melvins, Working With God

Neil Young, Way Down in the Rust Bucket

Residents, Freak Show (3CD reissue)

Steve Lukather, I Found the Sun Again

Various artists, Oh! You Pretty Things: Glam Queens and Street Urchins 1970-76 [3CD set, with Roxy Music, Electric Light Orchestra, Lou Reed, Sweet, others]

March and Beyond

Black Sabbath, Heaven and Hell; Mob Rules (deluxe-edition reissues)

Neil Young, Archives Vol. II: 1972-1976 (10CD set)

Soul Station [Paul Stanley], Now and Then

Saga, Symmetry (vinyl release)

Ringo Starr, Zoom In [five-song EP with Paul McCartney, Joe Walsh, Dave Grohl, others]

Al Stewart, Year of the Cat (3CD/1DVD 45th-anniversary deluxe reissue)

Greta Van Fleet, The Battle at Garden’s Gate

Mick Fleetwood & Friends, Celebrate the Music of Peter Green and the Early Years of Fleetwood Mac