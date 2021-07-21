August 2021 New Music Releases
The list of August 2021 new music releases is capped by a pair of key 50th-anniversary reissues, but there's new stuff to get excited about, too.
George Harrison's estate is sharing a huge box set focusing on 1970's celebrated All Things Must Pass. Featured are 70 tracks across five CDs (or eight LPs), including 42 previously unheard session outtakes, studio jams and demo recordings.
Meanwhile, Harrison's longtime friend and occasional collaborator Eric Clapton is returning to his self-titled debut solo album, also from 1970. The 4CD/1LP collection includes three different mixes overseen by Tom Dowd, Delaney Bramlett and Clapton himself.
Night Ranger's 13th album, ATBPO, is titled after the abbreviation for "And the Band Played On," a tribute to making music during the COVID era. KK's Priest also debut with Sermons of the Sinner, featuring former Judas Priest members KK Downing, Tim "Ripper" Owens and Les Binks.
More information on these and other new rock-related efforts can be found below. Remember to follow our continuously updated list of 2021 New Music Releases for details on projects issued throughout the year.
Aug. 6
Brian May, Back to the Light: Deluxe Edition
Colin Hay, I Just Don’t Know What to Do With Myself
Drive-By Truckers, Plan 9 Records July 13th, 2006
Ellen Foley, Fighting Words
George Harrison, All Things Must Pass (50th anniversary reissue)
Kim Wilde, Pop Don't Stop: The Greatest Hits (5CD/2DVD or 2CD set)
Mose Allison, The Complete Atlantic / Elektra Albums 1962-83 (6CD set)
Nico, Drama of Exile (vinyl reissue)
Night Ranger, ATBPO
Various artists, Rip It Up: The Best of Specialty Records [Little Richard, Sam Cooke, Lloyd Price]
Aug. 13
Joan Armatrading, Consequences
Scritti Politti, Cupid & Psyche 85 (remastered reissue); Anomie & Bonhomie (vinyl reissue)
Sheryl Crow, Live From the Ryman and More
Willie Nile, The Day the Earth Stood Still
Aug. 20
Chrissie Hynde, Standing in the Doorway: Chrissie Hynde Sings Bob Dylan (physical release)
Eric Clapton, Eric Clapton (50th anniversary reissue)
George Lynch [Dokken, Lynch Mob], Seamless
KK's Priest [K.K. Downing, Tim "Ripper" Owens and Les Binks], Sermons of the Sinner
Martin Gore [Depeche Mode], The Third Chimpanzee Remixed
Various artists, Disco 75 (3CD set with the O'Jays, Jackson Five, KC and the Sunshine Band, Average White Band, others)
Aug. 27
The Beach Boys, Feel Flows: The 'Sunflower' & 'Surf's Up' Sessions 1969-71 (vinyl edition)
Brian Setzer, Gotta Have the Rumble
Lynch Mob, The Elektra Years: 1990-92
Marshall Crenshaw, Wild, Exciting Sounds: Live in the 20th and 21st Century (2CD set)
Neal Morse Band, Innocence & Danger
Robben Ford, Pure
Toad the Wet Sprocket, Starting Now
September and Beyond
Gerry Rafferty, Rest in Blue
Ronnie Wood, Mr. Luck – A Tribute to Jimmy Reed: Live at the Royal Albert Hall
Metallica, Metallica: Remastered Expanded Edition; Various artists, The Metallica Blacklist
Iron Maiden, Senjutsu
Lindsey Buckingham, Lindsey Buckingham
Yes, The Quest
Judas Priest, 50 Heavy Metal Years of Music
Emerson Lake and Palmer, Out of This World: Live (1970-1997)
Joni Mitchell, Archives – Volume 2: The Reprise Years (1968-1971) (5CD set)
Peter Cetera, Love, Glory Honor and Heart: The Complete Full Moon and Warner Bros. Recordings (1981-1992)