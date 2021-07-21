The list of August 2021 new music releases is capped by a pair of key 50th-anniversary reissues, but there's new stuff to get excited about, too.

George Harrison's estate is sharing a huge box set focusing on 1970's celebrated All Things Must Pass. Featured are 70 tracks across five CDs (or eight LPs), including 42 previously unheard session outtakes, studio jams and demo recordings.

Meanwhile, Harrison's longtime friend and occasional collaborator Eric Clapton is returning to his self-titled debut solo album, also from 1970. The 4CD/1LP collection includes three different mixes overseen by Tom Dowd, Delaney Bramlett and Clapton himself.

Night Ranger's 13th album, ATBPO, is titled after the abbreviation for "And the Band Played On," a tribute to making music during the COVID era. KK's Priest also debut with Sermons of the Sinner, featuring former Judas Priest members KK Downing, Tim "Ripper" Owens and Les Binks.

More information on these and other new rock-related efforts can be found below. Remember to follow our continuously updated list of 2021 New Music Releases for details on projects issued throughout the year.

Aug. 6

Brian May, Back to the Light: Deluxe Edition

Colin Hay, I Just Don’t Know What to Do With Myself

Drive-By Truckers, Plan 9 Records July 13th, 2006

Ellen Foley, Fighting Words

George Harrison, All Things Must Pass (50th anniversary reissue)

Kim Wilde, Pop Don't Stop: The Greatest Hits (5CD/2DVD or 2CD set)

Mose Allison, The Complete Atlantic / Elektra Albums 1962-83 (6CD set)

Nico, Drama of Exile (vinyl reissue)

Night Ranger, ATBPO

Various artists, Rip It Up: The Best of Specialty Records [Little Richard, Sam Cooke, Lloyd Price]

Aug. 13

Joan Armatrading, Consequences

Scritti Politti, Cupid & Psyche 85 (remastered reissue); Anomie & Bonhomie (vinyl reissue)

Sheryl Crow, Live From the Ryman and More

Willie Nile, The Day the Earth Stood Still

Aug. 20

Chrissie Hynde, Standing in the Doorway: Chrissie Hynde Sings Bob Dylan (physical release)

Eric Clapton, Eric Clapton (50th anniversary reissue)

George Lynch [Dokken, Lynch Mob], Seamless

KK's Priest [K.K. Downing, Tim "Ripper" Owens and Les Binks], Sermons of the Sinner

Martin Gore [Depeche Mode], The Third Chimpanzee Remixed

Various artists, Disco 75 (3CD set with the O'Jays, Jackson Five, KC and the Sunshine Band, Average White Band, others)

Aug. 27

The Beach Boys, Feel Flows: The 'Sunflower' & 'Surf's Up' Sessions 1969-71 (vinyl edition)

Brian Setzer, Gotta Have the Rumble

Lynch Mob, The Elektra Years: 1990-92

Marshall Crenshaw, Wild, Exciting Sounds: Live in the 20th and 21st Century (2CD set)

Neal Morse Band, Innocence & Danger

Robben Ford, Pure

Toad the Wet Sprocket, Starting Now

September and Beyond

Gerry Rafferty, Rest in Blue

Ronnie Wood, Mr. Luck – A Tribute to Jimmy Reed: Live at the Royal Albert Hall

Metallica, Metallica: Remastered Expanded Edition; Various artists, The Metallica Blacklist

Iron Maiden, Senjutsu

Lindsey Buckingham, Lindsey Buckingham

Yes, The Quest

Judas Priest, 50 Heavy Metal Years of Music

Emerson Lake and Palmer, Out of This World: Live (1970-1997)

Joni Mitchell, Archives – Volume 2: The Reprise Years (1968-1971) (5CD set)

Peter Cetera, Love, Glory Honor and Heart: The Complete Full Moon and Warner Bros. Recordings (1981-1992)