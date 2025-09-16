The list of October 2025 new music releases is dominated by expanded box set releases, including deep dives into the archives of John Lennon, Bruce Springsteen, the Who and Elton John. There are also live recordings on the way from Pink Floyd's David Gilmour and Sammy Hagar, among others.

The new 12-disc Power to the People box set focuses on Lennon's early New York City period with Yoko Ono. Highlights include the One to One Concerts, which were Lennon's only complete solo live performances, and songs from 1972's Some Time in New York City. Gilmour's 2024 tour in support of Luck and Strange is commemorated with the release Live at the Circus Maximus and The Luck and Strange Concerts.

Springsteen's stark classic Nebraska returns as a five-disc box featuring the much-discussed full-band electric material that was scrapped in favor of releasing the solo acoustic demos. The Who's 7CD/Blu-ray super deluxe edition of 1978's Who Are You adds more than 70 unreleased tracks, with unheard versions of many songs, a rejected initial Glyn Johns mix and live tracks from The Kids Are Alright documentary.

Elton John's 50th anniversary edition of Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy now features rare sessions demos, stand-alone singles and live material. Surviving members Paul Rodgers and Simon Kirke appear on the upcoming Can't Get Enough: A Tribute to Bad Company. Other guests include Slash, Black Stone Cherry and Dirty Honey.

The four-disc anniversary edition of Little Feat's The Last Record Album boasts the remastered original album, previously unreleased songs and a live show recorded just weeks after LP arrived in 1975. Former Eagles cofounder Bernie Leadon will release Too Late to Be Cool, his first solo album in more than 20 years. Leadon began his career with Dillard & Clark and the Flying Burrito Brothers.

Rock Albums Set to Arrive in October 2025

As the title suggests, Radiohead's Hail to the Thief Live Recordings 2003-2009 focuses on concert versions of songs from 2003's Hail to the Thief. Patti Smith celebrates the 50th anniversary of 1975's acclaimed Horses with a reissue featuring previously unreleased recordings.

Hagar digs deep into his Van Halen era with The Residency, a live album from the 2024 Best of All Worlds tour with fellow Van Halen alum Michael Anthony, Joe Satriani and Kenny Aronoff. Deluxe editions of The Blues Brothers: The Escape of Joliet Jake graphic novel will also include a previously unreleased live album. The Lost Recordings features John Belushi, Dan Aykroyd and the original Blues Brothers band.

More information on these and other pending rock albums can be found below. Remember to follow our continuously updated list of scheduled new music for details on records issued throughout the year.

Oct. 3

Baker Gurvitz Army [Ginger Baker], Since Beginning: The Albums 1974-1976 (3CD box set)

Hawkwind, Space Ritual (double black vinyl reissue)

Jason Isbell, Something More Than Free (2LP vinyl reissue)

Jerry Garcia Band, Live at the Warfield: February 28th, March 1st & 2nd, 1991 (4LP vinyl edition)

Joan Baez, Farewell, Angelina (vinyl reissue)

Kim Wilde, Kim Wilde (remastered clear with black splatter vinyl reissue)

Kirsty MacColl, Free World: The Best of Kirsty MacColl 1979-2000 (2CD, digital or yellow 2LP releases)

Michael Schenker Group, Don't Sell Your Soul (CD, digital and red vinyl vinyl releases)

My Morning Jacket, Z (20th anniversary 2CD deluxe edition reissue)

Oasis, (What's the Story) Morning Glory? (expanded 2CD or 3LP deluxe 30th anniversary edition)

Richard Ashcroft [The Verve], Lovin' You

Steve Porcaro [Toto], The Very Day

Tangerine Dream, The Blue Years Studio Albums 1985-1987 (remastered 4CD box set)

Various Artists, Pushin' Too Hard: American Garage Punk 1964-1967 (3CD box with Love, Captain Beefheart, 13th Floor Elevators, Electric Prunes, others)

Various artists, Shake the Foundations: Militant Funk and the Post-Punk Dancefloor 1978-1984 (3CD box with Simple Minds, Haircut 100, Ian Dury, others)

Vernon Reid [Living Colour], Hoodoo Telemetry (CD, digital and purple vinyl releases)

Yngwie Malmsteen, Fire and Ice (expanded CD reissue)

Oct. 7

Blues Brothers, The Lost Recordings (part of deluxe edition of The Blues Brothers: The Escape of Joliet Jake)

Oct. 10

Atomic Rooster, Circle the Sun, (CD edition)

Bernie Leadon [Eagles], Too Late to be Cool

John Lennon, Power to the People (9CD/3Blu-ray box)

Megadeth, Killing Is My Business … and Business Is Good! (40th anniversary vinyl reissue)

Naked Eyes, Naked Eyes (expanded CD or 2LP reissue)

Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark, Crush (expanded anniversary 2CD, 2LP black or colored vinyl, and digital reissue)

Patti Smith, Horses (expanded 50th anniversary 2CD or 2LP reissue)

Sammy Hagar, The Residency (2CD or colored vinyl releases with Michael Anthony, Joe Satriani and Kenny Aronoff)

Spandau Ballet, Everything Is Now, Volume 1: The Early Years 1978-1982 (6CD/Blu-ray/2LP box)

Various artists, Play On: A Raspberries Tribute (2CD release with Lou Gramm, John Waite, Rick Springfield, Vicki and Debbi Peterson of the Bangles, others)

Oct. 17

Alan Parsons Project, I Robot (expanded CD, black or clear vinyl, or 4CD/Blu-ray super deluxe reissue)

Boz Scaggs, Detour

Bruce Springsteen, Nebraska '82: Expanded Edition

Chrissie Hynde [Pretenders], Duets Special

David Gilmour, The Luck and Strange Concerts (2CD, 4LP, or super deluxe 11-disc box); Live at the Circus Maximus (3DVD set or 2Blu-ray set with Stereo 96/24, 5.1 and Dolby Atmos mixes)

Dream Syndicate, Medicine Show: I Know What You Like (expanded 4CD deluxe edition reissue)

James Taylor, James Taylor at Christmas (expanded reissue)

Randy Newman, Trouble in Paradise (expanded 2CD reissue)

Rick Wakeman [Yes], Melancholia

Scorpions, From the First Sting (2CD or gold 2LP editions)

Simple Minds, Once Upon a Time (expanded anniversary 5CD or red 1LP vinyl reissues)

Oct. 24

Blasters, American Music (digital, CD and vinyl reissues)

Bon Jovi, Forever: Legendary Edition (with Bruce Springsteen, Def Leppard's Joe Elliott, Jason Isbell, Marcus King, others)

Carl Perkins, Some Things Never Change

Cream, Royal Albert Hall London May 2-3-5-6, 2005 (2CD or 3LP vinyl reissue)

Duran Duran, Greatest (white 2LP reissue)

Dion, The Rock 'N' Roll Philosopher (with Eric Clapton, Joe Bonamassa, Mark Knopfler, others)

Elton John, Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy (expanded 50th anniversary reissue)

King Crimson, In the Wake of Poseidon; Lizard (CD/Blu-ray reissue with Dolby Atmos, 5.1 DTS-HD MA 24/96 Surround and 24/96 hi-res stereo remixes by Steven Wilson)

Little Feat, The Last Record Album (expanded 4CD anniversary reissue)

Mammoth, The End

Lemonheads, Love Chant (CD, blue vinyl and digital releases)

The Pogues, Rum Sodomy and the Lash (expanded 40th anniversary 2CD reissue)

Pulp, Different Class (expanded 30th anniversary 2CD or 4LP reissue)

Replacements, Let It Be (Deluxe Edition)

Various artists, Can't Get Enough: A Tribute to Bad Company (with Paul Rodgers, Simon Kirke, members of Def Leppard, Slash, Dirty Honey, others)

Various artists, Electrical Language: Independent British Synth Pop 78-84 (4CD box with Human League, Thomas Dolby, Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark, others)

Oct. 31

Blondie, No Exit (expanded 2CD or 2LP reissue)

The Charlatans, We Are Love

Depeche Mode, 101; Exciter; Playing the Angel (2LP vinyl reissues)

Devo, Energy Dome Frequencies: Songs From the Devo Documentary

The Fall, The Unutterable, (expanded 4CD box or 2LP vinyl edition)

Guided By Voices, Thick Rich and Delicious

Jerry Lee Lewis, Killer in Stereo: Cold Cold Heart

Nick Heyward [Haircut 100], The Epic and Creation Years (4CD box set)

Procol Harum, Procol Harum (vinyl reissue with 12-inch bonus EP)

Quicksilver Messenger Service, Quicksilver Messenger Service / Happy Trails (expanded combined reissue)

Radiohead, Hail to the Thief Live Recordings 2003-2009 (CD and vinyl editions)

The Residents, Leftovers: 1970-1988 (2CD set)

West Bruce and Laing [Mountain/Cream], Out in the Fields: The Albums 1972-1974 (3CD box set)

The Who, Who Are You (expanded 7CD/Blu-ray super deluxe edition)

Coming in November

Jimi Hendrix, Axis: Bold as Love (expanded 4CD reissue)

Mick Ronson [David Bowie], Slaughter on 10th Avenue (expanded CD reissue)

Paul McCartney, Wings (2CD, 3LP, Blu-ray)

Cheap Trick, All Washed Up

Scorpions, Coming Home Live (2CD or 2LP set with Alice Cooper, Judas Priest, others)

The Beatles, Anthology 2025 (expanded 8CD or 12LP box set reissues)

Eric Clapton: Journeyman: Deluxe Edition

Uriah Heep, The Shadow and the Wind: 1973-1974 (5CD box)

Yes, Fly From Here: Return Trip (expanded 1CD, 2LP or deluxe edition Blu-ray reissue with new Atmos mix)

