A new John Lennon box set focusing on his most political era will be released on Oct. 10, one day after what would have been his 85th birthday.

The 12-disc Power to the People collects Lennon's early New York City period with Yoko Ono and the Plastic Ono Band, which included 1972's live Some Time in New York City album plus the One to One Concerts at Madison Square Garden, Lennon's only full live performances after his split from the Beatles.

You can watch Lennon, Ono, the Plastic Ono Band and Elephant's Memory perform the Beatles' "Come Together" from the set below.

The 123-track box features 90 previously unreleased cuts that document Lennon's most political period.

Highlights span Lennon's performance at the Live at Ann Arbor's John Sinclair Freedom Rally in December 1971 to home recordings from New York's St. Regis Hotel from three months earlier, when Lennon performed covers of the Everly Brothers' "Wake Up Little Susie," Buddy Holly's "Peggy Sue" and other '50s classics that helped form his musical background.

The set's Super Deluxe Edition includes nine CDs and three Blu-ray discs; Power to the People will also be available in various vinyl, CD and digital formats.

Power to the People tells Lennon and Ono's journey from December 1969 through August 1972, including a remixed version of the 1972 album, Some Time in New York City, and the One to One Concerts from the same year.

The box also features dozens of previously unreleased demos, home recordings, jam sessions, live tracks and new mixes, including collaborations with the New York band Elephant's Memory and Frank Zappa and the Mothers from the Fillmore East in 1971.

