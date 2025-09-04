Elton John Expands ‘Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy’

Elton John's Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy returns with an expanded 50th anniversary edition that now includes rare sessions demos and live material. The set also features contemporary stand-alone singles, including "Philadelphia Freedom" and his cover of the Beatles' "Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds."

Due Oct. 24 in 2LP, 2CD and digital formats, the set commemorates a signature moment for John: Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy became a triple-platinum chart-topping smash, while spinning off the gold-selling Top 5 hit "Someone Saved My Life Tonight." An accompanying 28-page booklet features never-before-seen entries from John's personal diary.

"We rehearsed it as a band, then went in and cut it more or less live," John said in an official statement. "The band were at their absolute peak and you can hear it on the record. I think it's the best thing we ever did."

Live at Midsummer Music, Wembley Stadium 1975, where John debuted the autobiographical concept LP, is also being released separately for the first time on vinyl. Pre-ordering is already underway. See complete track listings for both releases and a previously unreleased performance of the title track from Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy below.

What Was the Concept?

Over 10 songs, the album sought to tell the story of John's long-time collaboration with lyricist Bernie Taupin, with John as Captain Fantastic and Taupin as the Brown Dirt Cowboy. Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy became the first album in Billboard history to debut at No. 1, and the first to be certified gold upon release through pre-orders. The LP remained atop the charts for seven weeks.

"Of all our recorded output, Captain Fantastic has a very special place in my heart," Taupin said. "Obviously, it was emotionally rewarding as it chronicled a very special time in our lives. I'm not by nature one to wallow in nostalgia but hearing this album once again 50 years on reminds me of how very deep our bond of friendship and creativity ran."

Elton John Looks Back

By 1975, John already had 10 Top 10 singles (including a trio of No. 1 songs) and eight Top 10 albums. Five of those LPs had topped the charts, as well. Still, this one was special.

"Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy was the first album I'd ever made that was autobiographical, and it was the first time we'd gone into the studio with all the songs already written," John said. "Seeing it go to No. 1 faster than anything I'd ever released felt like vindication, like the culmination of everything Bernie and I had fought for back in those bedsits in London."

Watch Elton John Perform ‘Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy’

'Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy (50th Anniversary Edition)' Track Listing

Disc 1:

"Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy

"Tower of Babel"

"Bitter Fingers"

"Tell Me When the Whistle Blows"

"Someone Saved My Life Tonight"

"(Gotta Get a) Meal Ticket"

"Better Off Dead"

"Writing"

"We All Fall In Love Sometimes"

"Curtains"

"Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds"

"One Day at a Time"

"Philadelphia Freedom"

"House of Cards"

Disc 2:

"Tell Me When the Whistle Blows" (Session Demo)

"Captain Fantastic Take 1" (Session Demo)

"Writing" (Session Demo)

"We All Fall In Love Sometimes" (Session Demo)

"Captain Fantastic Take 2" (Session Demo)

"Bitter Fingers" (Session Demo)

"Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy" (Captain Fantastic Live 2005)

"Bitter Fingers" (Captain Fantastic Live / 2005)

"Tell Me When The Whistle Blows" (Captain Fantastic Live 2005)

"Someone Saved My Life Tonight (Captain Fantastic Live 2005)

"(Gotta Get a) Meal Ticket" (Captain Fantastic Live 2005)

"Better Off Dead" (Captain Fantastic Live 2005)

"We All Fall In Love Sometimes / Curtains" (Captain Fantastic Live 2005)

Elton John, 'Live at Midsummer Music, Wembley Stadium 1975' Track Listing

Disc 1:

"Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy

"Tower of Babel"

"Bitter Fingers"

"Tell Me When the Whistle Blows"

"Someone Saved My Life Tonight"

Disc 2:

"(Gotta Get a) Meal Ticket"

"Better Off Dead"

"Writing"

"We All Fall In Love Sometimes"

"Curtains"

