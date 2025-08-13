Chrissie Hynde has corralled an impressive list of collaborators for her newly announced Duets Special album, which will arrive on Oct. 17.

In a series of social media posts, the Pretenders star said the record contains "13 extraordinary duets, beautifully arranged and featuring a host of world-class collaborators," including Blondie's Debbie Harry, the late Mark Lanegan and Black Keys frontman Dan Auerbach.

You can see the complete track list and list of guest stars below, and hear the album's first single, a cover of the classic "Always on My Mind" with Rufus Wainwright.

"There will not be a Pretenders album coming out this year," Hynde declared, "but there will be a duets album. Me singing with some old pals. I know that doesn't sound very exciting, until you consider who some of my old pals are."

The most recent Pretenders album, Relentless, came out in 2023. Duets Special will be available on vinyl, CD and digital services and can be pre-ordered now.

Chrissie Hynde and Pals Duets Special Track List:

1. "Me and Mrs. Jones" with K.D. Lang

2. "Can't Help Falling in Love" with Mark Lanegan

3. "Sway" with Lucinda Williams

4. "Dolphins: with Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode

5. "First of the Gang to Die" with Cat Power

6. "Always on My Mind" with Rufus Wainwright

7. "Every Little Bit Hurts" with Carleen Anderson

8. "I'm Not in Love" with Brandon Flowers

9. "It's Only Love" with Julian Lennon

10. "Try to Sleep" with Debbie Harry

11. "County Line" with Alan Sparhawk

12. "Love Letters" with Shirley Manson

13. "(You're My) Soul & Inspiration" with Dan Auerbach

Hear Chrissie Hynde and Rufus Wainwright Perform 'Always on My Mind'