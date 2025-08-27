Bruce Springsteen Leads Bon Jovi’s All-Star ‘Forever’ Duets Album

Bon Jovi are revisiting their 2024 album Forever with help from a very impressive list of guest stars including Bruce Springsteen, Def Leppard's Joe Elliott and Jelly Roll.

The band will be joined by 13 different musicians on updated versions of all 12 songs from the original record on Forever (Legendary Edition), which arrives Oct. 24. A new song titled "Red, White & Jersey" will kick off the new album.

Both "Red, White & Jersey" and a fresh version of the album track "Hollow Man" featuring Springsteen will be released on Friday.

The complete track list and roster of collaborators for Forever (Legendary Edition) can be found below. You can also hear "The People's House" featuring the War and Treaty, which was released last year.

“This album is more than just a collection of collaborations, it is an album borne out of necessity,” Jon Bon Jovi explained in a statement. “My vocal cord rehab was a well-documented journey that played out while releasing Forever in 2024. I was singing well in the studio for recording, but the vocal demands and rigors of touring were still slightly out of reach for me. Without an ability to tour at that time, I continued working in the studio and called on some friends, great singers, artists, musicians and also just great people.”

As Bon Jovi noted, the band has been unable to mount a full tour since 2022 due to his ongoing vocal cord problems, which were chronicled in the Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story documentary.

In his statement announcing the new album, the singer quoted the Beatles when discussing the lesson he's learned from his recent challenges.

“The result is an album with a new viewpoint and new spirit – a collaboration album that proves we all get by in this world with a little help from our friends,” he said. “I feel tremendous joy and gratitude releasing this album and I think it shows in the music. I can say with certainty that there is always something bigger than ME, and that’s WE.”

Tico Torres is Not Leaving Bon Jovi

Earlier this week, Bon Jovi's longtime drummer Tico Torres took to the internet to dispel rumors that he had retired from the band and the music industry as a whole.

"People [have been] calling me up saying 'did you retire from music, from the band?' Well, no, I have no idea how this stuff starts," the drummer declared. "Musicians don't retire, especially me. Me and the boys, Johnny and everybody, we're still making music. I mean, the best we've ever been. All I can tell you is, don't listen to what you read, it's most likely bullshit. See you later!"

Bon Jovi, 'Forever' (Legendary Edition)' Track List:

1. "Red, White & Jersey"

2. "Legendary" (featuring James Bay)

3. "We Made It Look Easy" (featuring Robbie Williams)

4. "Living Proof" (featuring Jelly Roll)

5. "Waves" (featuring Jason Isbell)

6. "Seeds" (featuring Ryan Tedder)

7. "Kiss The Bride" (featuring Billy Falcon)

8. "The People’s House" (featuring The War & Treaty)

9. "Walls Of Jericho" (featuring Joe Elliott)

10. "I Wrote You A Song" (featuring Lainey Wilson)

11. "Living In Paradise" (featuring Avril Lavigne)

12. "My First Guitar" (featuring Marcus King)

13. "Hollow Man" (featuring Bruce Springsteen)

14. "We Made It Look Easy/Hicimos Que Pareciera Fácil" (featuring Carin León)