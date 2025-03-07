Bon Jovi Not Giving Up on ‘Forever’ Album or Touring Future

Jon Bon Jovi is determined not to give up on his band's most recent album - or his touring future.

Released in June of 2024, Bon Jovi's Forever debuted on the album charts at No. 5 but fell all the way out of the Top 200 the next week. With their frontman still recovering from vocal cord surgery, the group was unable to support the record with a tour.

But the singer says the story isn't over yet. Instead, he is planning on releasing a new version of the album featuring unspecified guest stars. "This is an album that we're very proud of, and I think it's the best Bon Jovi record since (2007's) Lost Highway or at least (2005's) Have a Nice Day," he told Sound on Sound magazine.

"We love every song on it and it was a joy to make this album, but I just wasn't ready to go and book shows post-surgery recovery. So, I reached out to a number of friends and I said, 'If you guys would sing a verse here and there, it'll give this great album another life.'"

In August of 2024, Bon Jovi released an updated version of the Forever track 'The People's House," featuring a guest appearance by The War and Treaty. It's unclear if that track will be included on the new duets version of the album, who else will collaborate with the band, and when the record will be released.

Bon Jovi also said he's still hoping to resume his touring career. "My focus moving forward is on the re-release of Forever, and God willing, getting back out on the road and running that project through its life."

In a separate interview, Phil X - who has been Bon Jovi's guitarist for nearly a decade now - offered some encouraging news on the touring front. "The last thing I heard was, retirement isn't in the picture," he told Ultimate Guitar. "We're getting ready to do some rehearsals, and it looks like we'll be playing this year, so I'm excited about that."