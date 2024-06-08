Jon Bon Jovi Confirms He Can’t Tour in Support of New Album

Bon Jovi recently released a new album, Forever, but it's unlikely the band will tour in support of it on account of Jon Bon Jovi's ongoing vocal recovery.

Back in 2022, the singer underwent a procedure called vocal cord medialization to help his voice regain proper function, but the healing process has been slow.

Earlier this year, he noted in an interview with Mix 104.1 Boston that it's his "desire to do a tour next year, but I'm just still recovering from a major surgery."

An Update From Jon Bon Jovi

Now, Bon Jovi has told The Guardian that he's not ready yet.

"It's a work in progress," he explained. "There's no miracle. I just wish there was a fucking light switch. I'm more than capable of singing again. The bar is now: can I do two and a half hours a night, four nights a week? The answer is no."

Bon Jovi has previously noted that he's taking part in special therapy sessions for his voice, all with the goal of eventually getting back on the road. "Day to day, I'm working hard on it," he told Entertainment Tonight in April. "Nothing else matters until I work on getting better. It's up to God at this point. I've done everything I can do."

Guitarist Richie Sambora, who visited Bon Jovi following his operation, has said that he's open to rejoining the band if Bon Jovi is able to fully recover: "If he gets [his voice] back, I'll go play."

Even if touring isn't an option right now, Bon Jovi says he's determined to keep working.

"It lights you up when you're out there," he said to The Guardian of being in front of an audience. "As long as I have the ability, I will write songs and make records."