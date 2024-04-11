Bon Jovi Says ‘It’s Up to God’ Whether He Tours Again

Jon Bon Jovi is completely focused on recovery after having vocal chord surgery, taking part in special therapy sessions at every opportunity.

"Day to day, I'm working hard on it," he tells Entertainment Tonight. "Nothing else matters until I work on getting better. It's up to God at this point. I've done everything I can do."

Bon Jovi also confirmed that he's put off a return to the road with Bon Jovi until he's back to his previous vocal strength. "I won't compromise who we are as a band live," he added, "because I'd like to think we're a pretty darn good band."

Bon Jovi will release Forever, their first album since 2020, on June 7. The band debuted a song from the LP at the annual MusicCares event. Those are key milestones.

"I sang on the new record. I've done MusiCares and nailed it," Bon Jovi said. "When I woke up after that night, it was the first time in a decade the only voice in my head was mine: Fear wasn't there, doubt wasn't there – and [his wife] Dorothea texted the kids and said, 'He's back!'"

How Bruce Springsteen Helped Bon Jovi

Bruce Springsteen is playing a key role during this recovery period. Bon Jovi says his long-time friend has been "like a big brother throughout my vocal surgery journey," Bon Jovi previously told Extra. Springsteen was "one of the real comforting voices of, 'We got your back; you're gonna get through this,’ so it was therapeutic."

The four-part Thank You, Good Night: The Bon Jovi Story premieres domestically on April 26 on Hulu. Bon Jovi has described it as a "warts and all" production: "I didn't want a puff piece if we were going to do a film of this magnitude."

