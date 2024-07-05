Bon Jovi’s New Album Sets Unwanted Chart Record

Bon Jovi's new album Forever certainly didn't live up to its name on the charts.

As noted by Forbes, after debuting at No. 5 in its first week of release, the album fell all the way out of the Billboard 200 album sales chart the following week. Unless it returns in the future, Forever will be the first Bon Jovi studio album to only last one week in the Top 200.

The band's previous album, 2020's pandemic-delayed 2020, only notched two weeks on the chart. It debuted at No. 19, then fell 126 spots the following week before departing for good.

With their touring future in doubt due to singer Jon Bon Jovi's medical issues, the band promoted Forever with a multi-pronged media campaign that included the release of the documentary series Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story. The series showed Bon Jovi being diagnosed with loose vocal cords after he was unable to perform up to his usual standards on the band's most recent tour, then undergoing surgery and a rigorous recovery program.

Last month, Bon Jovi confirmed that he was still unable to mount a full-scale tour in support of Forever. "It's a work in progress," he told The Guardian. "There's no miracle. I just wish there was a fucking light switch. I'm more than capable of singing again. The bar is now: can I do two and half hours a night, four nights a week? The answer is no."

The band did play a surprise five-song set to celebrate the opening of their frontman's new Nashville bar and restaurant JBJs on June 7, performing Forever's debut single "Legendary" in addition to classics such as "You Give Love a Bad Name" and "Born to Be My Baby."