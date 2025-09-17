Bob Dylan Announces ‘Bootleg Series Volume 18: Through the Open Window, 1956-1963′
The next installment of Bob Dylan's bootleg series has been announced: Volume 18: Through the Open Window 1956-1963.
It will be released on Oct. 31 and documents a transitional period in Dylan's life in which he moved from his hometown in Minnesota to New York City at the age of 19. The collection contains recordings from local coffee houses, friends' apartments and other informal gatherings, plus studio outtakes and live shows. It concludes with a previously unreleased full recording of Dylan’s performance at Carnegie Hall on October 26, 1963.
READ MORE: 20 Different Takes on Bob Dylan's Most-Covered Song
"Of that time and those places, this collection is just a fragment," author and historian Sean Wilentz writes in the set's 125-page liner notes essay. "Even so, as an aural record of an artist becoming himself — or in Dylan's case, his first of many artistic selves — the collection aims to collapse time and space, not as a nostalgic reverie but as a living connection between the past and the present, the old and the new, which are never as distinct as we might think."
A complete track listing for the 8-disc (139 tracks) deluxe box can be viewed below. Ahead of the release, an outtake called "Rocks and Gravel (Solid Road)," is also available below.
Bob Dylan, 'Bootleg Series Volume 18: Through the Open Window 1956-1963,' Track Listing:
Disc 1
1. Let the Good Times Roll
December 24, 1956 – Terlinde Music Shop, St. Paul, MN
2. I Got a New Girl
May 1959 – Home of Ric Kangas, Hibbing, MN
3. San Francisco Bay Blues
4. Jesus Christ
September 1960 – Home of Bob Dylan, Minneapolis, MN
5. East Virginia Blues
6. K.C. Moan
7. Hard Travelin’
Late 1960 – Madison, WI
8. Pastures of Plenty
9. Remember Me
February 1961 – Home of Bob and Sid Gleason, East Orange, NJ
10. Song to Woody
11. Talkin’ Bear Mountain Picnic Massacre Blues
September 6, 1961 – The Gaslight Cafe, NYC
12. Ain’t No Grave
Summer 1961 – Home of Mell and Lillian Bailey, NYC
13. I Ain’t Got No Home
May 13, 1961 – Coffman Theater, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN
14. Death Don’t Have No Mercy
15. Devilish Mary
May 1961 – Minneapolis, MN
16. Introduction: Riverside Church
17. Handsome Molly
July 29, 1961 – Saturday of Folk Music (WRVR-FM), Riverside Church, NYC
18. Introduction: See That My Grave Is Kept Clean
19. See That My Grave Is Kept Clean
20. The Girl I Left Behind
21. Introduction: Pretty Boy Floyd
22. Pretty Boy Floyd
23. Railroading on the Great Divide
October 1, 1961 – Gerdes Folk City, NYC
24. Introduction: Fixin’ to Die
25. Fixin’ to Die
1961 – Folklore Center, NYC
26. I’ll Fly Away – Take 1 (Alternate Take)*
September 29, 1961 – Carolyn Hester sessions, Studio A, Columbia Recording Studios, NYC
Disc 2
1. Introduction: In the Pines
2. In the Pines
3. Gospel Plow
4. Introduction: Young But Daily Growing
5. Young But Daily Growing
6. Man on the Street
7. This Land Is Your Land*
8. Pretty Polly
November 4, 1961 – Carnegie Chapter Hall, NYC
9. Man of Constant Sorrow – Rehearsal (Alternate Take, Nov 20, 1961)
10. HOUSE CARPENTER – Take 1 (Outtake, Nov 22, 1961)*
11. YOU’RE NO GOOD – Take 2 with Take 6 Insert (Alternate Take, Nov 20, 1961)
12. HE WAS A FRIEND OF MINE – Take 2 (Outtake, Nov 20, 1961)*
13. Ramblin’ Round – Take 2 (Outtake, Nov 22, 1961)*
Bob Dylan sessions Studio A, Columbia Recording Studios, NYC
14. Story: East Orange, New Jersey
15. Stealin’
16. Po’ Lazarus
17. Dink’s Song*
18. I Was Young When I Left Home*
19. In the Evening
20. Baby, Let Me Follow You Down
21. Cocaine
December 22, 1961 – Home of Bonnie Beecher, Minneapolis, MN
Disc 3
1. The Death of Emmett Till
2. Conversation: Folksinger’s Choice, 1
3. Roll On, John*
4. Conversation: Folksinger’s Choice, 2
5. Hard Times in New York Town
Broadcast March 11, 1962 – Folksinger’s Choice, WBAI-FM Studios, NYC
6. Talkin’ John Birch Paranoid Blues
March 1962 – Home of Mell and Lillian Bailey, NYC
7. Ballad of Donald White
September 20, 1962 – Home of Mac and Eve McKenzie, NYC
8. Midnight Special – Rehearsals
9. Midnight Special – Take 17 (Alternate Take)
February 2, 1962 – The Midnight Special sessions, Webster Hall, NYC
10. Wichita (Album Version)*
11. It’s Dangerous (Album Version)*
March 2, 1962 – Three Kings and the Queen and Kings and the Queen, Volume Two sessions, Cue Recording Studios, NYC
12. Honey, Just Allow Me One More Chance**
13. Talkin’ New York**
14. Corrina, Corrina*
15. Deep Ellum Blues**
16. Introduction: Blowin’ in the Wind
17. Blowin’ in the Wind*
April 16, 1962 – Gerdes Folk City, NYC
18. Rambling, Gambling Willie – Take 3 (Outtake)**
19. (I Heard That) Lonesome Whistle – Take 2 (Outtake)**
April 24, 1962 – Freewheelin’ sessions, Studio A, Columbia Recording Studios, NYC
20. Rocks and Gravel – Take 3 (Outtake)**
April 25, 1962 – Freewheelin’ sessions, Studio A, Columbia Recording Studios, NYC
21. Paths of Victory
22. Train A-Travelin’ (Album Version)*
October-December 1962 – Broadside Office, NYC
23. Hiram Hubbard**
24. Quit Your Low Down Ways**
25. Let Me Die in My Footsteps**
26. Ramblin’ on My Mind**
27. Blue Yodel No. 8 (Mule Skinner Blues)**
July 2, 1962 – The Finjan, Montreal, Canada
Disc 4
1. Baby, Please Don’t Go – Take 3 (Outtake)**
April 25, 1962 – Freewheelin’ sessions, Studio A, Columbia Recording Studios, NYC
2. Worried Blues – Take 1 (Outtake)**
3. Baby, I’m in the Mood for You – Take 4 (Outtake)**
4. Bob Dylan’s Blues – Take 2 (Outtake)**
July 9, 1962 – Freewheelin’ sessions, Studio A, Columbia Recording Studios, NYC
5. Introduction: Tomorrow Is a Long Time
6. Tomorrow Is a Long Time
7. This Land Is Your Land – The Last Verses
8. Long Time Gone
August 11, 1962 – Home of Dave Whitaker, Minneapolis, MN
9. A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall*
10. Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right*
11. Barbara Allen*
12. The Cuckoo*
October 1962 – The Gaslight Cafe, NYC
13. That’s All Right – Take 5 (Outtake)**
October 26, 1962 – Freewheelin’ sessions, Studio A, Columbia Recording Studios, NYC
14. Mixed-Up Confusion – Take 10 (Single Alternate Take)**
November 1, 1962 – Freewheelin’ sessions, Studio A, Columbia Recording Studios, NYC
15. Ballad of Hollis Brown – Take 2 (Outtake)**
16. Kingsport Town – Take 2 (Outtake)*
November 14, 1962 – Freewheelin’ sessions, Studio A, Columbia Recording Studios, NYC
17. Whatcha Gonna Do? – Remake, Take 1 (Outtake)**
18. Hero Blues – Take 4 (Outtake)**
19. I Shall Be Free – Take 3 (Alternate Take)**
December 6, 1962 – Freewheelin’ sessions, Studio A, Columbia Recording Studios, NYC
Disc 5
1. The Ballad of the Gliding Swan
Broadcast January 13, 1963 – “Madhouse on Castle Street,” BBC-TV Studios, London, England
2. Only a Hobo (Album Version)*
3. John Brown (Album Version)*
February 1963 – Broadside Ballads, Vol. 1 sessions, Folkways Studio, NYC
4. All Over You**
February 8, 1963 – NYC
5. Oxford Town* (Demo)
March 1963 – Witmark Studio, NYC
6. Bob Dylan’s Dream*
7. Introduction: Walls of Red Wing
8. Walls of Red Wing**
9. Introduction: Tomorrow Is a Long Time
10. Tomorrow Is a Long Time*
11. Dusty Old Fairgrounds**
12. Introduction: Pretty Peggy-O
13. Pretty Peggy-O**
14. Who Killed Davey Moore?**
15. Last Thoughts on Woody Guthrie*
April 12, 1963 – Town Hall, NYC
16. James Alley Blues**
April 18, 1963 – Home of Mac and Eve McKenzie, NYC
17. I Rode Out One Morning**
April 19, 1963 – Home of Mac and Eve McKenzie, NYC
18. House of the Rising Sun**
April 18, 1963 – Home of Mac and Eve McKenzie, NYC
19. Talkin’ World War III Blues
April 21, 1963 – Club 47, Cambridge, MA
20. Masters of War – Take 6 (Alternate Take)
21. Girl from the North Country – Take 4 (Alternate Take)
April 24, 1963 – Freewheelin’ sessions, Studio A, Columbia Recording Studios, NYC
Disc 6
1. Introduction by Cordell Reagon
2. Only a Pawn in Their Game
3. Blowin’ in the Wind
July 6, 1963 – SNCC Voter Registration Rally, Greenwood, MS
4. Eternal Circle
5. Liverpool Gal
6. West Memphis
July 17, 1963 – Home of Tony Glover, Minneapolis, MN
7. North Country Blues*
8. With God on Our Side*
July 27, 1963 – Newport Folk Festival, Newport, RI
9. Playboys and Playgirls*
July 28, 1963 – Newport Folk Festival, Newport, RI
10. Blowin’ in the Wind*
July 26, 1963 – Newport Folk Festival, Newport, RI; Bob Dylan: vocals and guitar
11. Slate: Boots of Spanish Leather
12. Boots of Spanish Leather – Take 1 (Alternate Take)
13. Seven Curses – Take 3 (Outtake)*
14. Farewell – Take 5 (Outtake)*
August 6, 1963 – The Times They Are A-Changin’ sessions, Studio A, Columbia Recording Studios, NYC
15. Bob Dylan’s New Orleans Rag – Remake, Take 3 (Outtake)
August 7, 1963 – The Times They Are A-Changin’ sessions, Studio A, Columbia Recording Studios, NYC
16. Moonshiner – Remake, Take 1 (Outtake)*
August 12, 1963 – The Times They Are A-Changin’sessions, Studio A, Columbia Recording Studios, NYC
17. Introduction by Joan Baez
18. Troubled and I Don’t Know Why*
August 17, 1963 – Forest Hills Tennis Stadium, NYC
19. Introduction by Ossie Davis
20. When the Ship Comes In**
August 28, 1963 – March on Washington, Washington, D.C.
21. The Lonesome Death of Hattie Carroll
September 1963 – Home of Ben Shapiro, Los Angeles
22. The Times They Are A-Changin’
September 1963 – California
23. One Too Many Mornings – Take 1 (Alternate Take)
October 24, 1963 – The Times They Are A-Changin’ sessions, Studio A, Columbia Recording Studios, NYC
24. Key to the Highway – Take 1 (Outtake)
October 23, 1963 – The Times They Are A-Changin’ sessions, Studio A, Columbia Recording Studios, NYC
Disc 7
1. The Times They Are A-Changin’*
2. Ballad of Hollis Brown*
3. Introduction: Who Killed Davey Moore?
4. Who Killed Davey Moore?*
5. Boots of Spanish Leather*
6. Talkin’ John Birch Paranoid Blues*
7. Lay Down Your Weary Tune*
8. Introduction: Blowin’ in the Wind
9. Blowin’ in the Wind**
10. Introduction: Percy’s Song
11. Percy’s Song**
12. Seven Curses**
13. Walls of Red Wing**
14. Introduction: North Country Blues
15. North Country Blues*
16. A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall*
October 26, 1963 – Carnegie Hall, NYC
Disc 8
1. Talkin’ World War III Blues**
2. Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right**
3. Story: Hootenanny Hoot
4. With God on Our Side*
5. Only a Pawn in Their Game**
6. Introduction: Masters of War
7. Masters of War*
8. Introduction: The Lonesome Death of Hattie Carroll
9. The Lonesome Death of Hattie Carroll*
10. Introduction: When the Ship Comes In
11. When the Ship Comes In*
October 26, 1963 – Carnegie Hall, NYC
* All tracks previously UNRELEASED unless otherwise noted
** Previously released on 50th Anniversary Collection 1962 and
The 50th Anniversary Collection 1963 (Sony)
Bob Dylan 'Bootleg Series' Albums Ranked
Gallery Credit: Michael Gallucci