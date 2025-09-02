The Who’s Final Album With Keith Moon Returns as an 8 Disc Box

The Who returns with a 7CD/Blu-ray super deluxe edition of 1978's Who Are You. This new reissue will also be available as 2CD or 4LP set, and on half-speed and colored vinyl.

Pre-orders are already underway. See the complete super deluxe edition track listing and watch a new trailer below. All editions are due on Oct. 31.

They've added more than 70 unreleased tracks, with never-before-heard versions of many songs, a rejected initial mix from Glyn Johns and tracks from the live concert at the U.K. Shepperton Studios for the filming of The Kids Are Alright documentary.

Who Are You became the last album with cofounder Keith Moon, who died just weeks after its release. Among the avalanche of new material are rehearsals and newly mixed live tracks from the Who's first tour with new drummer Kenney Jones.

The original double-platinum LP peaked at No. 2 in the U.S. and No. 6 in the U.K. The Who's title track became a Top 10 single on the Hot 100 and reached the Top 20 in the U.K.

The new super deluxe package's Blu-ray disc features Dolby Atmos, DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, and PCM Stereo mixes created by Steven Wilson. He also rescued a previously lost guitar solo on "Sister Disco" from the original multi-track tapes.

Watch the Trailer for the Who’s Expanded ‘Who Are You’ Reissue

The Who, 'Who Are You' Super Deluxe Track Listing

CD 1: The original album newly remastered by Jon Astley

"New Song"

"Had Enough"

"905"

"Sister Disco"

"Music Must Change"

"Trick of the Light"

"Guitar and Pen"

"Love Is Coming Down"

"Who Are You"

CD 2: The Who Are You album, first mixed by Glyn Johns, rejected by the band, and nine previously unreleased tracks

"Trick of the Light" (Single Version Edit - Glyn Johns mix)

"Guitar and Pen" (Glyn Johns Alt mix)

"Who Are You" (Glyn Johns single edit)

"New Song" (Pete Townshend vocal; Steven Wilson mix)

"Sister Disco" (Lost guitar version; Steven Wilson mix)

"Had Enough" (No orchestra; Steven Wilson mix)

"Guitar and Pen" (With Townshend guide vocal; Steven Wilson mix)

"Love Is Coming Down" (No orchestra; Steven Wilson mix)

"Who Are You" (Early run through with Townshend on vocals; Steven Wilson mix)

CD3: Early run-throughs, sessions and outtakes plus several unreleased demos

"Who Are You" (Lost Verse Mix)

"Guitar and Pen" (Olympic '78 Mix)

"Love Is Coming Down" (Early run through)

"Empty Glass" (Session outtake)

"No Road Romance" (Session outtake)

"Trick of the Light" (Unused Olympic edit)

"Who Are You" (Clean radio edit)

"905" (John Entwistle demo)

"Had Enough" (John Entwistle demo)

"Back On the Road" (John Entwistle demo)

"Wild Horses" (John Entwistle demo)

"Trick of the Light" (John Entwistle demo)

"Good Time Coming" (John Entwistle demo)

"Who Are You" (Mix from The Kids Are Alright)

CD4: Previously unreleased tracks from the 1977 Shepperton studios rehearsals, with Keith Moon singing songs by the Beatles and Beach Boys

"Who Are You" (Early version recorded live in Toronto, 1976)

"The Kids Are Alright" (Shepperton Studios)

"Run, Run, Run" (Shepperton Studios)

"Spoonful / Smokestack Lightning" (Shepperton Studios)

"I Saw Her Standing There" (Shepperton Studios)

Instrumental Jam (Shepperton Studios)

"Who Are You" (Knocking It Into Shape 1 - Shepperton Studios)

"Who Are You (Knocking It Into Shape 2 - Shepperton Studios)

"Baba O’Riley" (Shepperton Studios)

"Shakin’ All Over" (Shepperton Studios)

"Bell Boy" (Shepperton Studios)

"Won't Get Fooled Again" (Shepperton Studios)

"Barbara Ann" (Shepperton Studios)

"I Saw Her Standing There" (Shepperton Studios)

"Drowned" (Shepperton Studios)

CD5: Includes six tracks from the live concert at Shepperton for the filming of The Kids Are Alright documentary and unreleased rehearsals with new drummer Kenney Jones for the Who's 1979 US tour.

"Baba O’Riley" (Shepperton for The Kids Are Alright 1978)

"My Wife" (Shepperton for The Kids Are Alright 1978)

"My Generation" (Shepperton for The Kids Are Alright 1978)

"Join Together" (Shepperton for The Kids Are Alright 1978)

"Who Are You" (Shepperton for The Kids Are Alright 1978)

"Won't Get Fooled Again" (Shepperton for The Kids Are Alright 1978)

"Sister Disco" (Shepperton Tour Rehearsal 1979)

"Music Must Change" (Shepperton Tour Rehearsal 1979)

"Won't Get Fooled Again" (Shepperton Tour Rehearsal 1979)

"Who Are You" (Shepperton Tour Rehearsal 1979)

CD6-7: Live recordings from the 1979 US tour with previously unreleased tracks recorded at the Pontiac Silverdome, the Spectrum in Philadelphia and the Masonic Temple, Detroit

CD6: "Substitute"

"I Can't Explain"

"Baba O'Riley"

"The Punk and the Godfather"

"Boris the Spider"

"Sister Disco"

"Behind Blue Eyes"

"Music Must Change"

"Drowned"

"Who Are You"

"5.15"

"Pinball Wizard"

"See Me, Feel Me"

CD7: "Long Live Rock"

"My Generation"

"I Can See for Miles"

"Trick of the Light"

"Sparks"

"Won't Get Fooled Again"

Jam/"Take a Fool Like You"

"How Can You Do It Alone"

"Magic Bus"

"Summertime Blues"

"Dancing in the Street / Dance It Away"

"The Real Me"

BLU-RAY: Dolby Atmos, DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, and PCM Stereo mixes created by Steven Wilson

