Bernie Leadon has announced the release of his first album in more than 20 years. Too Late to Be Cool will arrive from the Eagles cofounder on Oct. 10.

The singer, songwriter and guitarist released a new video for the album's first single, "Too Many Memories," earlier this week. With the album's announcement comes the LP's second single, "Just a Little."

You can hear "Just a Little" below.

Listen to Bernie Leadon's 'Just a Little'

"I love this album," Leadon said in the press release announcing the album. "We took time to make sure the songs were in good keys for my voice. The three-piece band and myself were all sitting in the same room or where we could see one another well.

"Many were first or very early takes. I even sang live on about three songs."

Leadon's previous solo album, Mirror, came out in 2004. It's been a long wait for the artist, who began his professional career playing with Dillard & Clark and the Flying Burrito Brothers.

In 1971, he cofounded the Eagles with Glenn Frey, Don Henley and Randy Meisner. Leadon left the band in 1975, focusing on work as a session guitarist, banjo player and mandolin player with Emmylou Harris, Stevie Nicks, Linda Ronstadt, Stephen Stills and others.

What's on Bernie Leadon's First Album in 21 Years?

The 11 songs on Too Late to Be Cool were written by Leadon and produced and engineered by Glyn Johns, who produced the Eagles' first two albums and was fired midway through the recording of their third LP.

Leadon's backing group on the album includes bassist Glenn Worf, drummer Greg Morrow and keyboardist Tony Harrell.

The album's first single, "Too Many Memories," was released in July.

Watch Bernie Leadon's 'Too Many Memories' Video

Leadon was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998 as part of the Eagles. In 2013, he joined his former bandmates for the two-year History of the Eagles Tour.

He also performed at the 2016 Grammy Awards with Jackson Browne and the surviving Eagles members — Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit — to perform "Take It Easy" in tribute to Frey, who died in January 2016, just a month before the ceremony.

While Leadon doesn't have any tour dates lined up, he will play his first show in a decade at the Americanafest in Nashville next month.

"I hope you all enjoy it," Leadon said of his upcoming album. "Hope you find something that sticks with you, in a good way. I'm so grateful we can all still do this, sincerely."

You can see the track listing for Too Late to Be Cool below.

Bernie Leadon, 'Too Late to Be Cool' Track Listing

1. “Zero Sum Game”

2. “Telescope”

3. “Just A Little”

4. “Take It As It Comes”

5. “Everyone’s Quirky”

6. “Go On Down to Mobile”

7. “Mama Didn’t Raise No Fool”

8. “Too Late To Be Cool”

9. “Fathom”

10. “Coast Highway”

11. “Too Many Memories”