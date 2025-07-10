Former Eagles guitarist Bernie Leadon has not released any solo music since 2004. That will change next week on July 18 when he releases his first new song in over 20 years, "Too Many Memories."

Produced by the legendary Glyn Johns, "Too Many Memories" starting coming into fruition back when Leadon toured with his old band from 2013 to 2015. That was the first time he'd played with the Eagles since 1998 when they were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Leadon, famously, quit the band in 1975 after pouring a beer over Glenn Frey's head.

"I've lived many lifetimes in one lifetime," Leadon recently told Rolling Stone. "I've lived in five or six different cities in America, on both coasts. I've had a lot of different experiences. And the conclusion to ["Too Many Memories"] is that I need to let it all go and melt like rising fog off the meadow. Ultimately, I do think we do have to let a lot of stuff go. We need to let resentments go."

Who Played With Bernie Leadon on the New Music?

Leadon says he and Johns worked up "like eight songs in five days," recording with bassist Glenn Worf, drummer Greg Morrow and keyboardist Tony Harrell.

"We did it all together, sitting in one room, looking at each other, listening to each other," he explained. "And we did it all analog, which forces you to make decisions. There's a discipline that happens when you record that way."

"Too Many Memories" will definitely be released, but Leadon says he's not sure about the others. He may release them separately, or together as an album. What he does know is he's booked to play a solo show at Nashville’s City Winery on Sept. 12, and that even though he has a good relationship with the current Eagles members, he's not concerned about rejoining or guesting with them.

"I'm just happy that my relationship with the band has been cleaned up," he said. "We stay in touch. And everything's great, honestly."