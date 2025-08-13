Former Eagles member and band cofounder Bernie Leadon has released a video for his first new music in over 20 years.

Leadon released "Too Many Memories," his first music since 2004, last month. The new video features the singer, songwriter and guitarist in front of vintage photos of the artist from the 1970s.

You can watch the video below.

Watch Bernie Leadon's 'Too Many Memories' Video

"I dug out a bunch of old photos of my life and career for this video, which was actually a lot of fun to go through," Leadon said in a press release announcing the video. "I'm sure everyone has their own batch of photos they feel strongly connected to. And a song or two to go with them.

"Looking back at photos, and different moments throughout our lives, so many memories, stories and feelings come back to us, sometimes connected to a song or a similar experience," he continued. "It's not that we literally have 'Too Many' memories, it's that some of them may not be resolved, that we've left something undone or unsaid.

"The song's conclusion is that we really should leave most of the troubling things behind, let them dissolve like the mist rising off a meadow in the early morning or dwindling light of evening."

What Has Bernie Leadon Done Since Leaving the Eagles?

After playing with Dillard & Clark and the Flying Burrito Brothers, Leadon cofounded the Eagles in 1971 with Glenn Frey, Don Henley and Randy Meisner.

He left the group in 1975 to focus on a career that has included a handful of solo records, including 2004's Mirror. He mostly kept busy as a session guitarist, banjo player and mandolin player with Emmylou Harris, Stevie Nicks, Linda Ronstadt, Stephen Stills and many others.

In addition to being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998 as part of the Eagles, Leadon joined his former bandmates for the two-year History of the Eagles Tour in 2013.

He also performed at the 2106 Grammy Awards alongside Jackson Browne and surviving Eagles members Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit to perform "Take it Easy" in tribute to Frey, who had died the previous month.