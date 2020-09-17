Bruce Springsteen has reunited with the E Street Band for the first time since their 2016 tour, and the latest edition of Record Store Day's RSD Drops offers another round of exclusive and limited-edition finds.

The below list of October 2020 new music releases also includes Blue Oyster Cult's first new record since 2001's Curse of the Hidden Mirror. Bon Jovi's 2020 was delayed for months during the quarantine, giving the band enough time to continue writing. Two previously announced songs, "Luv Can" and "Shine," have since been replaced. Elvis Costello has completed the follow-up to 2018's Look Now, which brought home his first Grammy win in 14 tries.

Robert Plant unearthed three previously unreleased songs for the new career-spanning Digging Deep: Subterranea compilation. U2 have given 2000's All That You Can't Leave Behind an expanded 20th-anniversary makeover. A box set devoted to Tom Petty's 1994 album Wildflowers finally arrives, too.

This month's upcoming concert sets are highlighted by the Eagles' first official release since the death of Glenn Frey in 2016. Live From the Forum MMXVIII also marks the recorded debut of new members Deacon Frey and Vince Gill. Queen + Adam Lambert are issuing their first full-length project together, while Yes' The Royal Affair Tour: Live From Las Vegas documents a 2019 date at the Hard Rock Hotel.

More information on these and other new rock-related efforts can be found below. Remember to follow our continuously updated list of 2020 New Music Releases for details on projects issued throughout the year.

Oct. 2

Bangles, Gold (3CD)

Bob Mould, Distortion: 1989-2019 (24CD)

Bon Jovi, 2020

Corey Taylor [Slipknot], CMFT

Dave Edmunds, 5 Originals (3CD)

Frank Zappa, Halloween 81

Nickelback, All the Right Reasons: 15th Anniversary Expanded Edition

NRBQ, In Frequencies

Oasis, (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?: 25th Anniversary Edition

Queen + Adam Lambert, Live Around the World (CD/DVD)

Robert Plant, Digging Deep: Subterranea

Roger Waters, Us + Them (soundtrack)

William Shatner, The Blues [Canned Heat, Pat Travers, Ritchie Blackmore, Albert Lee]

Oct. 9

Andy Bell [Oasis], The View from Halfway Down

Blue Oyster Cult, The Symbol Remains

Dire Straits, The Studio Albums 1978-1991 (6CD set)

The Doors, Morrison Hotel: 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition

Howard Jones, Cross That Line (expanded 3CD/1DVD set)

John Lennon, Gimme Some Truth. The Ultimate Mixes

Replacements, Pleased to Meet Me (expanded reissue)

Rick Vito [Fleetwood Mac], Lucky in Love: The Best of Rick Vito

Patty Smyth, It's About Time

Tears for Fears, The Seeds of Love: Super Deluxe Edition

Travis, 10 Songs

Various artists, JEM Records Celebrates John Lennon

Oct. 16

Allman Brothers Band, Warner Theatre, Erie, PA 7-19-05 (2CD)

Eagles, Live From the Forum MMXVIII

Hawkwind Light Orchestra, Carnivorous

Joey Molland [Badfinger], Be True to Yourself

Neil Young and Crazy Horse, Rust Bucket

Mick Fleetwood & Friends, Celebrate the Music of Peter Green and the Early Years of Fleetwood Mac (David Gilmour, Pete Townsend, Steven Tyler, Billy Gibbons, Kirk Hammett, Christine McVie, others)

Tommy Lee [Motley Crue] ANDRO

Tom Petty Wildflowers & All the Rest

Oct. 23

Blue October, This Is What I Live For

Bruce Springsteen, Letter to You

Dan Fogelberg, Greatest Hits (vinyl reissue)

Greg Lake, The Anthology: A Musical Journey (2CD)

Joe Bonamassa, Royal Tea

John Prine, Crooked Piece of Time: The Atlantic & Asylum Albums (1971-1980) (7CD)

Little Richard, The Second Coming; Lifetime Friend (reissues)

Pearl Jam, MTV Unplugged

Thin Lizzy, Rock Legends (6CDs/1DVD)

Oct. 24: RSD Drops

Alice Cooper, Live from the Apollo Theatre Glasgow Feb. 19, 1982 (2LP)

Allman Brothers Band, An Evening With the Allman Brothers Band: First Set (2LP)

Bob Mould, Circle of Friends (2LP)

Cheap Trick, Out to Get You! Live 1977 (2LP)

Frank Zappa, You Can't Do That On Stage Anymore: Sampler (2LP)

Grateful Dead, Buffalo 5/9/77 (5LP)

Humble Pie, Official Bootleg Collection Vol. 2 (2LP)

Keith Richards, "Hate It When You Leave" b/w "Key To the Highway" (7-inch vinyl)

Judas Priest, Sad Wings of Destiny (2LP)

Mark Knopfler, Metroland: Music and Songs From the Film (LP)

Modern English, I Melt With You (12-inch vinyl)

Randy Newman, Avalon: Original Motion Picture Score; The Natural (LP)

Rolling Stones, Metamorphosis UK (LP)

Rory Gallagher, Cleveland Calling (LP)

Skid Row, Slave To the Grind: Expanded (2LP)

Soul Asylum, Hurry Up and Wait: Deluxe Version (2LP)

Toto, Live in Tokyo 1980 (vinyl)

UFO, Live in Youngstown '78 (2LP)

Warren Zevon, Greatest Hits: According to Judd Apatow (LP)

Who, A Quick Live One (vinyl)

Oct. 30

Chris Squire [Yes], Fish Out of Water (Blu-ray high-resolution edition)

Duran Duran, Dreaming of Your Cars: 1979 Demos Part 2

Elton John, Elton John (vinyl reissue)

Elvis Costello, Hey Clockface

Grateful Dead, American Beauty (expanded anniversary reissue)

Joni Mitchell, Archives Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967)

Motorhead, Ace of Spades (expanded anniversary reissue)

Pantera, Reinventing the Steel (expanded anniversary reissue)

Procol Harum, Something Magic (2CD expanded edition)

Townes Van Zandt, Legend: The Very Best of Townes Van Zandt (two-disc set)

U2, All That You Can't Leave Behind (expanded anniversary reissue)

Yes, The Royal Affair Tour: Live From Las Vegas

November and Beyond

David Bowie, Metrobolist (aka The Man Who Sold the World) (reissue)

Neil Young, Archives Volume 2; Return to Greendale (live)

Rick Wakeman, Christmas Variations (expanded reissue)

Wilco, Summerteeth (expanded anniversary reissue)

Elvis Presley, From Elvis in Nashville (four-disc set)

Jimi Hendrix, Live in Maui

Little Richard, Southern Child (previously unreleased)

Andrew Farriss [INXS], Andrew Farriss